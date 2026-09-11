‘My first thought was my family’: Dubai-based Bangladeshi expat wins Dh100,000 in Big Ticket

The Dh100,000 win was a special moment after 17 years away from his family
Dubai: When Mohammed Rafiqul Islam learned that he had won Dh100,000 in Big Ticket’s Series 290, his thoughts immediately turned to his family in Bangladesh.
The 53-year-old Bangladeshi expatriate has been living in Dubai for the past 17 years, while his family remains back home. He regularly takes part in Big Ticket as part of a group, making the winning news a particularly memorable moment for him.
“I felt very happy when I found out we had won. When you are living away from your family and working hard, moments like this mean a lot,” exclaimed Islam.
“The first thing I thought about was my family back home and how happy they would be to hear the news.”
The Dh100,000 prize will be shared among the members of Islam’s group. He is still deciding what to do with his own share of the winnings, but the excitement of the win has already encouraged him to try his luck again.
He has revealed that he purchased another Big Ticket the very next day.
“I just want to thank the Big Ticket team for this experience. It has brought us a lot of happiness, and we will definitely continue taking part,” said Islam.
Islam has been one of five expats from Bangladesh and India to win Dh100,000 each in the Series 290 consolation prizes.
Together, the five winners have received a total of Dh500,000.
Their wins add to Big Ticket’s long-running record of creating opportunities for participants, with another major draw now lined up for October.
Big Ticket’s September line-up has included a Dh20 million grand prize, which one winner will take home during the live draw on October 3.
Five more winners will share Dh1.95 million in consolation prizes in the same draw.
The consolation prizes have included Dh1 million for one winner, Dh500,000 for another, Dh250,000 for a third winner, and Dh100,000 each for two additional winners.