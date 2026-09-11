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RAK-based Indian expat wins Dh100,000 in Big Ticket with randomly picked number

He has been participating in Big Ticket since 2019

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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Suresh Kumar
Suresh Kumar
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Dubai: An Indian expatriate living in Ras Al Khaimah has won Dh100,000 in Big Ticket’s Series 290 after purchasing a ticket on his own and randomly selecting the winning number.

Suresh Kumar, 39, an operations management professional from Punjab, India, has been living in Ras Al Khaimah for the past 19 years, while his family remains in India.

His Dh100,000 win has been among five consolation prizes awarded to expats from Bangladesh and India in Series 290, taking the total value of the prizes to Dh500,000.

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Seven years of trying his luck

Kumar first heard about Big Ticket through social media and has been participating since 2019. 

Over the years, he has sometimes purchased tickets individually and at other times joined groups of friends. For this draw, however, he has decided to buy a ticket on his own.

He has selected the number randomly and it turned out to be the winning one.

‘I was very happy’

Kumar has noted that receiving the winning call was particularly rewarding after years of participating in the draw.

“I was very happy when I received the winning call. I’ve been participating for several years, so it was a great feeling to finally receive that call, especially with a ticket I had purchased on my own,” shared Kumar.

The RAK resident has not yet decided how he will use his Dh100,000 prize.

“I’ll wait until I receive the prize and then decide what I want to do with it.”

Plans to participate again

The win has not put an end to Kumar’s Big Ticket journey. Instead, it has encouraged him to continue participating in future draws.

He has confirmed that he will be trying his luck again.

Big Ticket is now offering a new line-up of prizes for September. The month’s headline prize is a Dh20 million jackpot, which one winner will take home during the live draw on October 3.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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