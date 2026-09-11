‘It felt really good to win’: Indian technician celebrates Dh100,000 Big Ticket prize

He won after buying a Big Ticket individually for the first time
Dubai: For Sandeep Kumar, a routine of trying his luck with friends took an unexpected turn when his first-ever individually purchased Big Ticket won him Dh100,000.
The 43-year-old freelance technician from Gujarat, India, has been one of five expatriates from India and Bangladesh to win Dh100,000 each in Big Ticket’s Series 290 consolation prizes. The five winners have shared a total of Dh500,000.
Kumar has been working in the Middle East for more than 13 years and has been a regular Big Ticket participant for the past three years.
He usually tries his luck as part of a group of six friends. But for this draw, he has decided to purchase a ticket individually for the first time.
He has chosen the number at random, not expecting that the decision would result in his first win.
“I’ve been trying my luck for a while, so it felt really good to finally win. What makes it even more special is that this was the first ticket I bought on my own,” shared Kumar.
Kumar has noted that he plans to keep things simple with his Dh100,000 prize and expects to put most of the money into his savings.
The win has also encouraged him to continue participating.
He has affirmed that he will definitely purchase another Big Ticket and continue trying his luck.
Big Ticket’s September offerings have included a Dh20 million grand prize, five consolation prizes, weekly cash winners, The Big Spin, and two Dream Cars.