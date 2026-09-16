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Free entry to three of Abu Dhabi's biggest museums this month: How to get and details

Book fair registration doubles as free entry to Louvre Abu Dhabi and two other museums

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Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
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Free entry to three of Abu Dhabi's biggest museums this month: How to get and details

Dubai: Abu Dhabi residents and visitors can now walk into three of the capital's best-known cultural attractions for free. It is tied to a free ticket for the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, which doubles as entry to the museums even for people who never attended the fair.

The offer runs until 29 September 2026, giving residents plenty of time to plan their visits around work schedules or weekends.

How the free entry works

The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) is free to attend, and registering for a ticket is what unlocks the museum access. Once registered, the same ticket grants complimentary one-time admission to Zayed National Museum, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi and Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Visitors do not need to attend the book fair itself to make use of the offer. The fair runs at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec) until 18 September, but the museum access tied to the ticket remains valid through to 29 September, well beyond the fair's own run.

Registration is done online, and only basic personal details and a valid email address are required to secure a ticket.

The three museums included in the offer

Where: Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Cultural District
Known for its dome that filters daylight into a pattern of scattered stars across the galleries below, Louvre Abu Dhabi houses a collection spanning centuries of art and civilisation from across the world.

Where: Zayed National Museum, Saadiyat Cultural District
Dedicated to the life and legacy of the UAE's founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, this museum traces the country's heritage and the values behind its formation.

Where: Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Cultural District
A newer addition to the district, this museum takes visitors through fossils, ecosystems and the natural world in a format built for families as much as solo visitors.

When and how to register

When: 13 to 29 September 2026
Price: Free, with online registration required
How: Register at adbookfair.com and use the same ticket for museum entry

The registration process takes only a few minutes, and confirmation typically arrives by email shortly after signing up. The museum entry is one-time per venue, so visitors planning to see all three attractions should factor that into how they schedule their days out.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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