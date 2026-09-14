1,200 exhibitors from 95 countries at Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2026

The fair is a global platform for culture, knowledge and dialogue
The ongoing edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF 2026) - which runs until Sep 18 - holds exceptional significance in the fair’s history, marking a new milestone in a journey spanning 35 editions of continuous growth and development. Over the years, the fair has evolved into a comprehensive global platform for culture, knowledge and dialogue, reflecting Abu Dhabi’s ambition to consolidate its position as a leading global destination for culture, creativity and knowledge.
It also underscores the role of culture in supporting sustainable development, enhancing quality of life and building bridges of communication between communities.
The 2026 edition is being held during the UAE’s Year of the Family, further highlighting the role of culture and reading in nurturing individuals and strengthening social cohesion. The fair provides families, children and young people with extensive opportunities to learn, engage and explore.
This year’s edition brings together 1,200 exhibitors from 95 countries. Its diverse programme features leading writers, thinkers, academics, publishers and creatives from around the world, who will participate in around 1,500 cultural, intellectual, artistic and educational events.
Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair embodies Abu Dhabi’s long-term cultural vision and its steadfast commitment to bringing diverse cultures and ideas together under one roof.
“Over 35 editions, the fair has demonstrated the vital role of reading and knowledge as bridges for dialogue and mutual understanding between cultures, while continuing to evolve and engage with new generations of visitors.
“Through the participation of writers, thinkers, publishers and creatives from around the world, the fair also contributes to strengthening Abu Dhabi’s creative industries and knowledge economy, supporting the emirate’s ambition to become a global destination that brings together the authenticity of its cultural heritage with innovation, creativity and inspiring experiences.
“We reaffirm our continued commitment to preserving the Arabic language, empowering talent and creatives, developing new approaches to supporting reading and strengthening knowledge.”
Dr Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, said: “The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair continues its journey of supporting Arab culture and enhancing the presence of the Arabic language, consolidating its position as one of the region’s and the world’s leading cultural events.
“The fair has played a prominent role in developing new programmes and enriching its inspiring content with every edition, keeping pace with contemporary tools and making reading and culture more accessible to younger generations through modern digital formats that facilitate access and reinforce their central role as a key pillar of development.”
Bin Tamim said the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre is using this year’s edition to celebrate the pivotal role of the UAE and Abu Dhabi, which has emerged as a global centre for the publishing and creative industries and has established an inspiring record of promoting the Arabic language on the international stage.
He added that Abu Dhabi has also played a leading role in using culture to enrich civilisational dialogue and foster greater understanding and interaction among peoples.
“The 35th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, with its rich programme of events and activities, diverse discussion themes and participation representing the openness of cultures from around the world, reflects the UAE’s civilisational standing and the vision of its wise leadership in promoting the values of tolerance, coexistence and dialogue among peoples,” Bin Tamim said.
Through this year’s Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre is seeking to open new horizons for reading and knowledge and transform the book into a space for dialogue and engagement with different cultures and human experiences.
Balkan culture, in partnership and cooperation with the Republic of North Macedonia, has been selected as Guest of Honour, providing a platform for dialogue and interaction between Emirati and Arab creatives and their counterparts from the Balkan countries. The initiative reflects the fair’s international character and its role in building bridges of cultural communication.
The fair is celebrating the renowned Arab scholar Al-Khalil bin Ahmed Al-Farahidi as the central figure of this year’s edition, in recognition of his pioneering contributions to the Arabic language and the establishment of its sciences.
It has also selected Don Quixote by Spanish author Miguel de Cervantes as the “Book of the World”, celebrating a literary masterpiece that transcends cultural boundaries.
During this year’s Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre will honour the winners of the 2026 Sheikh Zayed Book Award, as part of celebrations marking two decades since the award was established.
As part of its efforts to enrich the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair with cultural initiatives that engage society and families, the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre has launched a new annual initiative, “Icons of the UAE”, which begins with this year’s edition.
The initiative highlights Emirati figures who have contributed to the UAE’s development and that of the wider region, giving younger generations an opportunity to discover inspiring national role models and linking reading with an understanding of the country’s history, heritage and civilisational achievements.
The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre is also introducing a new tradition at this year’s edition: an artistic opening ceremony that traces the journey of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair from its launch in 1981 to 2026.
The ceremony features a national programme celebrating love for the UAE through music and Emirati songs, followed by a theatrical performance titled “Al-Khalil’s Metaphor: The Legend of Love and Survival”, inspired by the legacy of Al-Khalil bin Ahmed Al-Farahidi.
The production employs the concept of “balance” to present a contemporary human perspective highlighting the power of words and the values of love and tolerance.
The fair’s programmes offer visitors a comprehensive cultural experience encompassing literature, thought, the arts, translation, the Arabic language, education and the creative industries.
The programme also includes dedicated spaces for children and young people, as well as events exploring the future of books and publishing amid rapid technological change.
Professional programmes and meetings bring together translators, publishers and authors to discuss the future of translation and the challenges facing the sector amid transformations in the publishing industry. These initiatives support the global reach of Arabic books and provide readers with opportunities to discover diverse literary and intellectual experiences.
The programme also addresses issues including the protection of ideas and intellectual property rights, combating piracy in the digital age and other key developments shaping the publishing sector.
The fair places particular emphasis on children and young people through an integrated educational and cultural programme combining knowledge, entertainment and interaction. A wide range of workshops, activities and experiences are designed to foster an early and lasting relationship with books and the Arabic language while developing their creative skills.
Through its vision and programmes, the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair seeks to reaffirm its commitment to enhancing the status of the Arabic language, supporting reading and books, empowering creatives and publishers, and anticipating the future of the cultural and creative industries.
The fair continues to keep pace with global transformations in the publishing industry, strengthen culture’s contribution to the knowledge economy and support Abu Dhabi’s vision for sustainable growth in the cultural sector.
It further reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a global destination for authenticity, innovation, creativity and outstanding cultural experiences, while consolidating the emirate’s role as a platform for dialogue among cultures and peoples.