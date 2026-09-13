Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2026 opens at ADNEC

With this year’s theme, ‘Turn the Page, Read the World’, the Fair reinforces Abu Dhabi’s role in expanding the role of culture, literature, and the Arabic language in fostering communication and connection among peoples and civilisations. The Fair’s message is further amplified by its alignment with the UAE’s designation of 2026 as the ‘Year of Family’, where its diverse programme places the family at the heart of the cultural experience, offering different generations dedicated spaces to explore knowledge and creativity, and engage with books, the Arabic language, and Arab heritage, ultimately building an enduring connection between the home and the book.