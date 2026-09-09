The Ministry will also announce new cultural projects and agreements during the fair
Two new initiatives aimed at supporting reading and Emirati writers will be launched during the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2026, which opens on September 13 with around 1,500 events and exhibitors from 95 countries.
The Ministry of Culture will launch the “Reading Retreat” and the “National Gathering of Emirati Writers and Intellectuals” as part of its programme at the six-day fair, which runs until September 18 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.
The 35th edition is being held under the theme “Turn the Page, Read the World” and is organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.
The National Gathering of Emirati Writers and Intellectuals will become an annual platform bringing together Emirati writers, publishers, thinkers and creatives with government officials and decision-makers.
Discussions will focus on the challenges facing writers and the publishing sector, as well as opportunities to support Emirati literature in the UAE and internationally.
Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, said book fairs have developed beyond simply showcasing publications.
“They have become spaces for dialogue, knowledge exchange, and partnerships that contribute to the development of the cultural sector,” he said.
The Reading Retreat 2026 will mark 10 years since the UAE declared 2016 the Year of Reading and introduced the Reading Law.
The initiative will examine how reading habits and the wider reading environment have changed over the past decade and help shape priorities for 2027 to 2037.
The Ministry’s programme will also include sessions covering artificial intelligence and digitalisation, the role of families in encouraging children to read, cultural grants, heritage and support for publishers and creatives.
Youth activities will be organised with the UAE Youth Council for Culture and National Identity, while children’s reading sessions and workshops will be held in partnership with the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.
Visitors will also be able to explore Emirati publications, including works supported through the National Grant Programme for Culture and Creativity.
Book-signing events will be held for authors supported through the programme, while works recognised by the Al Burda Award in Arabic calligraphy and Islamic ornamentation will also be displayed.
The Ministry will also announce new cultural projects and cooperation agreements during the fair.