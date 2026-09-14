New book explores Abu Dhabi’s diving and pearling history

Publication looks at life at sea, pearl merchants, and Dalma Island
The history of pearl diving in Abu Dhabi, from the lives of divers and merchants to the vessels and tools they used, is being explored in a new book launched at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.
The National Archives and Library (NAL) launched From the History of Diving and Pearling in Abu Dhabi, by Juma bin Thalith Al Humairi, during the second day of the fair.
The publication documents how pearling shaped the economic and social life of Abu Dhabi and the UAE before the country’s development into a modern economy.
It includes information about Dalma Island and its role in pearling, prominent diving captains and pearl merchants, preparations for the diving season, traditional vessels and tools, diving grounds and the pearl trade.
The book also looks at the dangers faced by divers and traditional poetry connected to life at sea.
The launch included a discussion attended by Dr Abdullah Majid Al Ali, Director-General of NAL, and Juma Khalifa Ahmed bin Thalith Al Humairi, who compiled and edited the book.
Dr Al Ali said diving and pearling were not simply professions but formed part of a wider economy that supported families and communities.
Ships, markets and different professions were built around the industry, while the sea connected Abu Dhabi with other parts of the Gulf and the wider world.
The book forms part of NAL’s work to document the UAE’s history and make historical information available to researchers and future generations.
Visitors to the book fair can also learn about the UAE’s maritime history through NAL’s “Memory of the Sea… Story of a Nation” experience.
The exhibition follows the journey of pearl diving, from preparing vessels and heading out to sea to collecting oysters and trading pearls.
Historical photographs, documents, maps and maritime objects are on display.
Among them are clothing once worn to protect divers from jellyfish, the deyeen used to collect oysters and the bishtakhta, which pearl merchants used to store pearls and their tools.
Visitors can also see historical photographs of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan during a sea tour and images of pearl-diving crews sorting oysters.
Children visiting the fair can take part in workshops about traditional ships, pearls and the marine environment.
The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair runs until September 18.