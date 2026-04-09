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Abu Dhabi International Book Fair moves to September: All you need to know

New dates aim to boost global participation and enhance visitor experience

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Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2025
Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2025
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Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, has announced that the 35th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) will now take place from September 13 to 18, 2026, instead of its previously scheduled dates in April.

The decision to reschedule has been aimed to ensure stronger global participation while maintaining high standards in visitor experience. 

ADIBF has positioned itself as a platform for publishers, authors, and cultural institutions worldwide, making timing a crucial factor in attracting international stakeholders.

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Consultations with global partners

According to ALC, the new dates have been finalised after "in-depth consultations" with international partners, publishing houses, and relevant UAE authorities.

"The discussions assessed travel mobility, possibility of international guests participating, and various logistical considerations related to the publishing industry," said ALC.

The revised schedule is expected to support more participation and improve accessibility for exhibitors and visitors alike.

Sheikh Zayed Book Award

In a related announcement, organisers have confirmed that the ceremony honouring winners of the 20th edition of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award will also be held during the September edition of ADIBF.

This integration is expected to further elevate the fair’s profile, bringing together literary excellence and industry engagement under one platform.

The ADIBF has remained a key event on the UAE’s cultural calendar, drawing thousands of visitors annually and reinforcing the country’s role as a hub for knowledge, creativity, and dialogue.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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UAEEducationAbu Dhabi

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