Abu Dhabi International Book Fair moves to September: All you need to know

The decision to reschedule has been aimed to ensure stronger global participation while maintaining high standards in visitor experience.

Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, has announced that the 35th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) will now take place from September 13 to 18, 2026, instead of its previously scheduled dates in April.

The revised schedule is expected to support more participation and improve accessibility for exhibitors and visitors alike.

"The discussions assessed travel mobility, possibility of international guests participating, and various logistical considerations related to the publishing industry," said ALC.

According to ALC, the new dates have been finalised after "in-depth consultations" with international partners, publishing houses, and relevant UAE authorities.

The ADIBF has remained a key event on the UAE’s cultural calendar, drawing thousands of visitors annually and reinforcing the country’s role as a hub for knowledge, creativity, and dialogue.

This integration is expected to further elevate the fair’s profile, bringing together literary excellence and industry engagement under one platform.

In a related announcement, organisers have confirmed that the ceremony honouring winners of the 20th edition of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award will also be held during the September edition of ADIBF.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.