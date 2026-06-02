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Sheikha Bodour brings story of ancient Arab queens to life in heart of Europe

Polish edition of ‘Let Them Know She Is Here’ opens a new window onto UAE’s past

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Mark Thompson, Editor-in-Chief
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Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi in the Księgarnia Korekty bookstore in Warsaw for the launch of the Polish version of her book Let Them Know She Is Here: Searching for the Queen of Mleiha
Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi in the Księgarnia Korekty bookstore in Warsaw for the launch of the Polish version of her book Let Them Know She Is Here: Searching for the Queen of Mleiha
Sharjah

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi's ode to ancient Arab queens is set to help more people discover the incredible history of the UAE.

Let Them Know She Is Here: Searching for the Queen of Mleiha is now available in Polish thanks to publishing house Sonia Draga Sp. z o.o.

"I feel a lot of people don't know about the history of the United Arab Emirates or Mleiha, or any of our region. This book is a starting point, I would say, for that information", said Sheikha Bodour at the launch in a quaint Polish bookstore.

The packed-out event in Warsaw's Księgarnia Korekty shop took place during the Warsaw International Book Fair, where Sharjah was the first Arab Guest of Honour in the event's history.

During the session, Sheikha Bodour, Founder and CEO of Kalimat Group, read an excerpt from the book in ِEnglish followed by the publisher, Sonia Draga, who read the same passage in Polish. Sheikha Bodour then signed copies for a queue of local literature enthusiasts.

Sheikha Bodour added: “Let Them Know She is Here brings to light a forgotten history of ancient Arab queens whose sovereignty was etched into the mountains, sands, and coins of Mleiha.

"I am pleased that this part of our heritage will find a new home in the hearts of Polish readers, expanding our cultural dialogue and inviting them to explore a narrative rich in historical truth and complexity.” 

Let Them Know She Is Here: Searching for the Queen of Mleiha blends personal reflections with historical moments to examine the role of women in early history and the relationship between place, memory, and cultural identity.

Mark Thompson
Mark ThompsonEditor-in-Chief
Mark is a seasoned media executive specialising in digital publishing and audience growth, now proudly serving as Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News in Dubai. He brings a blend of editorial leadership, digital strategy and international media experience. Previously, Mark has edited several local and regional media brands in the UK and worked as a director across major national publishers. A very proud dad-of-two boys, Middlesbrough FC fan and a lover of most things with engines, especially motorbikes.
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