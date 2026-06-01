Sheikha Bodour: ‘Every child deserves joy of reading’ as Sharjah gifts Arabic library in Poland

Kalimat Foundation's present in Warsaw champions children’s right to read in mother tongue
"For Arab children growing up far from home, a book in Arabic is more than a story — it is a bridge to their heritage, their identity and their roots", said Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi as Sharjah gifted a library in Poland.
The Kalimat Foundation's donation of a portable Arabic library aims to support children from Arab communities in Poland, reinforcing the importance of giving children living abroad access to books in their mother tongue.
Sheikha Bodour, who is Founder and Chairperson of the Kalimat Foundation, added: "Through Pledge a Library, we want to ensure that distance is never a barrier to that connection.
"Reading shapes the way children think, imagine and understand the world around them, and it is our responsibility to place the right books in their hands, wherever in the world they may be.”
The library was presented to Marhaba Bolanda, an non-governmental organisation based in Wroclaw that focuses primarily on education, offering Arabic and Polish language instruction to members of the Arab community.
Sufian Kayyali, Chairman of the Board at Marhaba Bolanda, said: “This gift means the world to our children and to our community. When a child opens a book in Arabic here in Poland, they feel seen and valued — their language matters, their culture matters.
"The library from Kalimat Foundation will be treasured by the families we serve, and it gives Marhaba Bolanda a powerful new resource to carry our mission forward. We are deeply grateful to Her Highness Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi and the Foundation for their generosity and for believing in what we are building here.”
A ceremony was held at the National Library in Warsaw on the sidelines of the 2026 Warsaw International Book Fair, during which Sharjah was he first Arab guest of honour in the event's history.
Sheikha Bodour met with six children from Marhaba Bolanda alongside their families. The children created their own small library as a personal space to keep their favourite books.
Following the ceremony, the library was transferred to the Hello Poland Center, where it will serve the community on an ongoing basis.
Kalimat Foundation’s participation in Poland is part of a broader mission to champion children’s right to read, regardless of geography, language barriers or ability. This commitment also extends to children with visual disabilities, for whom the Foundation produces books in accessible formats.