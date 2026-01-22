Seven-day festival brings nearly 200 authors, thinkers and creatives to the city
Dubai: The 18th Emirates Airline Festival of Literature opened on Thursday at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City, marking what organisers describe as the strongest edition yet of the region’s flagship literary event. Now firmly established on the global cultural calendar, the Festival once again places books, ideas and conversation at the heart of the city.
Running from January 21 to 27, the week-long programme brings readers face to face with writers from around the world through talks, panels, performances and workshops. Over seven days, Dubai becomes a meeting point for storytelling that goes well beyond the printed page.
This year’s Festival features close to 200 speakers from more than 40 countries. The line-up includes Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka, novelist Jung Chang, children’s author Oliver Jeffers, crime writer Ruth Ware, and acclaimed voices such as Hoda Barakat, Saud Alsanousi, Alawiya Sobh and Ezzat Elkamhawi.
Readers can also look forward to sessions with comedian and writer Vir Das, chef and author Asma Khan, poet MC Grammar, and writers including Curtis Jobling, Omer Taher, Eowyn Ivey and Dai Rahmi. Across more than 200 events, the programme ranges from author conversations and live performances to creative writing workshops, family sessions and interactive experiences.
The Festival opened in the presence of senior cultural and public figures, including Sheikha Lubna Al Qasimi, Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the President of the UAE, Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, and Shatha Al Mulla from the Ministry of Culture. Also attending were Dr Rafia Ghubash, founder of the Women’s Museum, Boutros Boutros of Emirates, Dubai Abulhoul of the Fikr Institute, and Lieutenant Colonel Hamdan Al Suwaidi.
Designed as a reflective start before the busy week ahead, the one-hour opening ceremony offered audiences a pause. It began with a musical performance by The National Youth Strings Camerata and closed with a choral performance by the Repton School Choir, both earning standing ovations.
Hosted by Alyaa AlMansoori, the ceremony featured speeches, poetry and readings by Erth Dubai, Shamma Al Bastaki, Rachel Bright, Mehran Gul and Dr Afra Atiq. Guests were led into the venue by a parade organised by Dubai Police, featuring mounted officers and students from Hemaya School.
Ahlam Bolooki, CEO of the Emirates Literature Foundation and Director of the Festival, said the event is rooted in human connection as much as literature.
“This Festival is about more than books,” she said. “It is about hope, the questions we carry, and the stories that help us understand our lives. It is for parents passing on their mother tongue, young professionals trying to make sense of the world, and readers searching for meaning in uncertain times.”
She invited audiences to listen, read and leave with ideas that stay long after the Festival ends.
Celebrating Emirati creativity remains a core part of the Festival. This year’s programme highlights local writers, poets and thinkers, while encouraging dialogue with the wider international literary community.
Prominent UAE figures taking part include Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage; Dr Ali bin Tamim of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre; and Sultan Sooud Al Qassemi, founder of the Barjeel Art Foundation.
Emirati authors and poets featured include Shihab Ghanem, Nadia Al Najjar, Fatima Al Mazrouie, Safia AlShehi, Maryam AlZarooni, Dr Afra Atiq, Salha Obaid and Ali AlShaali. Children’s literature is represented by Hessa Almehairi, Maitha Al Khayat, Rawan Alyahmadi, Noura Al Khoori and Ebtisam Al-Beiti.
Hala Badri said the Festival plays a key role in shaping Dubai’s cultural life.
“Since its launch, the Festival has grown into one of the city’s most important events,” she said. “It brings together voices from around the world, encourages open dialogue, and creates real opportunities for local talent to learn, share and connect.”
She added that the event continues to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global hub for culture and creativity.
Festival-goers can choose from themed strands such as State of Now for big-picture discussions, How To for practical skills, Fantastic Fiction for story lovers, and Writers’ Corner for those keen to hone their craft. Families can explore LitFest Families, while After Hours events and the Artists’ Souq add a social and creative edge.
As the Festival continues until January 27, organisers promise a full week of ideas, discovery and shared experiences — from desert-inspired poetry to intimate masterclasses with leading authors — offering readers of all ages a chance to reconnect with the power of stories.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox