Emirates LitFest 2026: ‘If we don’t have hope, what is the point?’ —Alexander McCall Smith on writing

The question sits quietly at the heart of Alexander McCall Smith’s work. Quaint, soft-spoken, and prolific, the writer is interested in kindness, he says it emphatically. Life, he believes, can be lived in two ways: holding on to resentment and negativity, or choosing, however imperfectly, positivity and hope. That philosophy defines not just the man, but the stories he continues to tell, as he shares ahead of his session at Emirates LitFest 2026.