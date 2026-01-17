How Mozoon AlMheiri leads Emirates LitFest 2026 with empathy: 'Leadership is rooted in service, not authority'

The Assistant Festival Director speaks to us about the festival and her vision
For Mozoon AlMheiri, culture has never been abstract.
It has always been lived, felt, and shared in rooms where people gather not just to listen, but to understand and connect.
Today, as Assistant Festival Director of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, she stands at the intersection of storytelling and community, helping shape one of the region’s most influential cultural platforms. But the roots of that journey were planted long before titles and festivals were in discussion.
“I was always drawn to spaces where people gathered around ideas and stories,” she reflects. “Over time, I realised that culture and literature offered a meaningful way to give back, by creating moments of connection, reflection, and belonging.”
For Mozoon, working in cultural initiatives didn’t feel like a career decision so much as a natural extension of who she already was. “Turning something I loved into work that could positively impact others felt natural, particularly within communities that value such stories."
Raised in the UAE, Mozoon’s relationship with literature was built by a vibrant world, one where different narratives coexisted daily. “My love for literature came from stories that explored emotion and human connection, while my appreciation for the arts developed through seeing creativity woven into everyday life, from family gatherings to large-scale cultural events."
It was this constant exposure to varied voices that deepened her belief in storytelling as a bridge rather than a boundary. “This environment shaped my curiosity and deepened my belief in storytelling as a way to understand one another,” she explains.
Volunteering has been a recurring thread throughout Mozoon’s life, both locally and internationally. It helped her understand leadership. It taught her that leadership is rooted in service, rather than authority and that listening, support are just as important as direction.
Working alongside people from different cultures and backgrounds clarified something essential: Real impact doesn’t come from hierarchy. It comes from empathy. It emerges from collaboration and shared purpose, as she says.
Like many people drawn to purpose-driven work, Mozoon faced early pressure to have her life mapped out neatly. That expectation, she admits, was one of her first major challenges. “One of the biggest challenges I faced early on was the pressure to have everything planned out,” she says. “I was curious about many paths at once, and that uncertainty initially felt overwhelming.”
With time, that discomfort transformed into confidence. “I began trusting my instincts, remaining open to opportunities, and allowing challenges to shape my growth.” In hindsight, what once felt destabilising became foundational. “Looking back, those moments of uncertainty were not setbacks, but essential steps in becoming who I am today.”
Her experience at Expo 2020, involvement in humanitarian helped her understand storytelling, not as performance, but as responsibility. "Expo showed me that storytelling is as much about listening as it is about sharing,” she says. “Working closely with volunteers from across the UAE highlighted the importance of making people feel seen, valued, and included.”
Rather than pointing to one defining mentor, Mozoon speaks about influence as something cumulative and ongoing. “I don’t have a single mentor, but rather many influences drawn from teachers, colleagues, and communities I’ve worked with over the years,” she says. “Each offered different perspectives that helped shape my approach to work and life.”
What inspires her most are those who balance innovation with rootedness. “I’m particularly inspired by those who challenge convention while remaining grounded in their culture.”
Ultimately, she believes mentorship is everywhere, if you’re open to it. “The most lasting lesson I’ve learned is that mentorship often comes through observation, openness, and a willingness to learn from everyone around you.”
High-pressure environments are nothing new to Mozoon, particularly after her time at Expo. Yet, she sees intensity not as a creativity killer, but as a catalyst.
“What keeps me motivated is seeing ideas come to life and witnessing the impact of collective effort,” she says. Managing her first launch event with the Emirates Literature Foundation reaffirmed that belief. “Despite challenges, the shared energy of the team and the audience made the experience deeply rewarding and creatively energising.”
Her defining moments? It's not a single stage or headline event. It's what stays with her.
“Over the years, I’ve seen how a single experience or conversation can stay with someone long after an event ends,” she says. Reconnecting with people years after Expo crystallised that understanding. “They shared how those moments influenced their confidence or direction.”
For her, that is the true power of literature and culture. “It reaffirmed that literature and culture create lasting connections and open doors to possibility.”
As the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature 2026 approaches, Mozoon is particularly excited about sessions that reflect both cultural depth and creative play.
“The first is Whispers of Wisdom with HE Dr Abdulaziz Almusallam and Dr Rashid Ahmed AlMazroui, which celebrates Emirati voices and storytelling in a deeply meaningful way,” she shares.
The second taps into her artistic roots. “Illustrating Children’s Picture Books with Petr Horáček… Coming from an art background, I’m drawn to sessions that combine visual creativity with narrative, and this one does so beautifully.”
At the heart of Mozoon’s journey is a belief that impact doesn’t have to be loud to be lasting.
“I’ve learned that it doesn’t require grand gestures,” she says. “Small, consistent acts of kindness and support can have a powerful impact over time.”
Growing up in Dubai reinforced that philosophy. “I’ve seen how small beginnings can evolve into something extraordinary.” It’s a lesson that continues to guide her work and life: “Meaningful change starts with intention, care, and commitment.”
If she could speak to her younger self at the start of this path, Mozoon’s advice would be simple, and deeply human.
“Stay curious, stay kind, and trust the process,” she says. “Embrace uncertainty, learn from setbacks, and never underestimate the impact of your efforts.”
As her own journey shows, “With patience, dedication, and heart, small actions can grow into lasting change.”
