How author Eowyn Ivey turns Alaska’s snowdrifts into fairy-tale worlds: Wilderness meets the heart

At first, she was worried that it would be a disadvantage in her writing career as it was far from literary centers like New York. Yet, she realised it was actually her strength. “Writing about the natural world comes more easily to me than other aspects of the process. I find that the more I write about the wilderness, the more I want to learn, and each of my novels has further focused my attention on the environment around me and given me an excuse to go on some incredible research trips around Alaska,” explains Ivey.