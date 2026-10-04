Abu Dhabi's BAPS Hindu Mandir prays for flydubai hero pilot Captain Smit Machchhar

Indian expat devotees and priests sing bhajans, offer puja for pilot undergoing treatment
Abu Dhabi: Songs of devotion filled the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi as priests and devotees came together to pray for Captain Smit Machchhar, the flydubai pilot hailed as a hero for his courage during a cockpit terrorist attack that could have ended in a disaster.
In a video shared by the temple on Sunday, men, women and children are seen clapping in rhythm as they sing bhajans, while priests perform special pujas. The gathering was a prayer meeting accompanied by devotional songs and music.
"Prayers for Captain Smit Machchhar," the Mandir said in its post. "Our prayers are with you, Captain Smit."
A message at the end of the video said the congregation was honouring his courage and praying for his swift recovery.
"With heartfelt prayers for strength and healing, we pray for his swift and complete recovery and for strength to his family and loved ones during this time," the temple said in a statement to Gulf News.
The Mandir said swamis and devotees had come together in prayer for the captain, honouring his remarkable courage and bravery. The video shows worshippers of all ages joining in, a sign of how strongly his story has resonated across the UAE.
Captain Smit was in command of flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30, with 174 people on board. He was seriously injured in what UAE authorities later called an attempted terrorist act by the co-pilot using crash axe inside the cockpit.
Despite his injuries, he managed to open the cockpit door, allowing crew members and passengers to step in and bring the situation under control. The aircraft was diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.
He was treated in Tabuk before being airlifted to the UAE where he is reportedly in good condition and receiving medical treatment.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, visited Captain Smit on Saturday. He praised the pilot's "highest degrees of courage, responsibility and care for human life".
"We are proud that he is part of our team... part of the story of our nation... and part of what the UAE stands for," Sheikh Hamdan said.
Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, also praised him for his action.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to Captain Smit and hailed his bravery. Netanyahu also invited Captain Smit to Israel as a guest of honour. He said he wanted the pilot and Modi to light a flame at a national ceremony marking Israel's Independence Day next May.
Indian Ambassador to the UAE Dr Deepak Mittal earlier visited the captain at the hospital and called him a "brave son of India". The Indian Embassy said he was in good health and recovering well.
In Gujarat, the state government announced that it will honour him with the Visisht Gujarat Garima Award, and a special prayer was held at the Somnath Temple for his recovery.
An investigation is underway and authorities are coordinating with regional and international bodies while maintaining the confidentiality of the inquiry.