“Your heroics place you in the distinguished ranks of Indian troops, who risked their lives over 100 years ago to liberate cities in the region, forever becoming a part of Israel’s history,” Herzog wrote.

In a letter to Machchhar, Herzog compared his actions to those of Indian soldiers who risked their lives more than a century ago to liberate cities in the region, saying the pilot would become a lasting part of Israel’s history.

The announcement followed Herzog’s statement on Friday that Machchhar would receive the award in recognition of his actions during the incident.

He said he looked forward to welcoming Machchhar to Jerusalem once he had recovered. Herzog also offered to present him with the Israeli Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism, the country’s highest recognition for civilian bravery.

The Israeli president shared details of the letter on social media on Saturday, saying he had also expressed his wishes for the pilot’s full and speedy recovery.

The president also said he would be honoured to present the award on behalf of the Israeli people once Machchhar had regained his strength.

“Your ability to find the strength to rise above the pain, to combat the immediate threat to your life, and to operate sound judgment demonstrates the strength of your character and the great valour you possess,” he wrote.

In his letter, Herzog praised the pilot for remaining calm, making sound decisions and responding to the immediate threat despite being injured.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.