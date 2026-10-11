Isaac Herzog lauds injured pilot's courage, invites him to Jerusalem for recognition
Israeli President Isaac Herzog has praised Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his courage in helping save 174 people aboard a flydubai aircraft, calling him a hero of Israel, India and humanity.
In a letter to Machchhar, Herzog compared his actions to those of Indian soldiers who risked their lives more than a century ago to liberate cities in the region, saying the pilot would become a lasting part of Israel’s history.
“Your heroics place you in the distinguished ranks of Indian troops, who risked their lives over 100 years ago to liberate cities in the region, forever becoming a part of Israel’s history,” Herzog wrote.
He added that Machchhar’s actions would strengthen the ties between India and Israel.
The Israeli president shared details of the letter on social media on Saturday, saying he had also expressed his wishes for the pilot’s full and speedy recovery.
“Captain Smit Machchhar, you are a hero of Israel, India, and all of humanity!” Herzog wrote on X.
He said he looked forward to welcoming Machchhar to Jerusalem once he had recovered. Herzog also offered to present him with the Israeli Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism, the country’s highest recognition for civilian bravery.
The announcement followed Herzog’s statement on Friday that Machchhar would receive the award in recognition of his actions during the incident.
In his letter, Herzog praised the pilot for remaining calm, making sound decisions and responding to the immediate threat despite being injured.
“Your ability to find the strength to rise above the pain, to combat the immediate threat to your life, and to operate sound judgment demonstrates the strength of your character and the great valour you possess,” he wrote.
Herzog said Machchhar’s courage and professionalism had helped prevent a catastrophe.
The president also said he would be honoured to present the award on behalf of the Israeli people once Machchhar had regained his strength.