Co-pilot said 9/11 attacks inspired his aviation career, alleged plan to target Tel Aviv
Dubai: The Omani flydubai co-pilot accused of plotting a suicide attack on Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport admitted attending a mosque in Melbourne, Australia, where he became acquainted with individuals associated with a religious centre allegedly supported by an organisation linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, according to findings highlighted by the UAE Public Prosecution.
The 29-year-old suspect told investigators that he regularly visited a mosque affiliated with the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) while studying in Australia, where prosecutors said his extremist beliefs began developing in 2017.
During his visits, he became acquainted with individuals associated with a centre known as “My Centre”, which he claimed was managed by a Lebanese man known as “Abu Hamza”.
According to his confession, the centre received support from an association linked to the Muslim Brotherhood.
The claims were highlighted in an Instagram post by the UAE Public Prosecution, which revisited findings previously disclosed by Attorney-General Counsellor Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi during the investigation into the incident aboard flydubai flight FZ1073 on September 30.
The prosecution's account attributes the claims about the centre, its management and its alleged associations to the suspect. The published findings do not independently establish that the centre or the individuals mentioned were involved in the alleged terrorist plot.
In another Instagram post, the Public Prosecution outlined how the suspect's extremist ideology developed during his time in Australia.
Investigators traced the earliest signs of his radicalisation to 2017, when he began reading extremist literature and consuming online material glorifying terrorist organisations and suicide attacks.
The suspect was influenced by takfiri ideology, which subsequently developed into the adoption of beliefs advocating violence and terrorism, according to the investigation.
He also admitted drawing inspiration from the September 11, 2001, attacks in the United States, with the idea of carrying out a similar operation using an aircraft becoming firmly established in his thinking.
According to his confession, this ambition influenced his decision to pursue a career in aviation, which he associated with his intention to carry out the alleged terrorist plot.
In an earlier statement, Dr Al Shamsi announced that investigators had found the Omani co-pilot had begun carrying out a premeditated plot to seize control of the aircraft and use it to launch a suicide attack targeting the passenger terminal at Ben Gurion Airport.
The suspect allegedly intended to cause the greatest possible loss of life.
The investigation also examined his professional background, revealing that he had worked for several airlines before joining flydubai.
He was employed by Oman Air from 2020 to 2024, joined Royal Air Maroc in early 2025 and worked there for several months before moving to flydubai in January 2026.
Prosecutors said he had used two previous flights to Tel Aviv to familiarise himself with the route and airport before allegedly attempting to carry out the plot during his third flight.
The investigation found that the suspect had met flydubai's professional and security recruitment requirements, including holding a pilot's licence, providing a certificate of good conduct and completing the necessary checks.
However, those procedures had not revealed any indication of his extremist views or intention to carry out an attack.
Captain attacked with emergency axe
According to the Attorney-General, the suspect attacked the aircraft's captain with an emergency axe inside the cockpit during the September 30 flight.
The captain resisted and attempted to call for help.
A pilot assigned to operate the return flight, who was also on board, became suspicious after noticing the cockpit door repeatedly opening and closing.
He approached the cockpit and entered using the access code, where he witnessed the co-pilot attacking the captain.
The pilot intervened with the assistance of a cabin crew member and several passengers, who helped rescue the injured captain and restrain the suspect.
The return-flight captain and his co-pilot subsequently regained control of the aircraft, diverted its route and landed safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia.
A forensic medical report found that the captain sustained injuries concentrated on his head, a potentially fatal area, consistent with an assault involving an implement matching the characteristics of an emergency axe.
Investigation continues
The Attorney-General said the suspect had provided a detailed confession outlining his motives and the stages of planning and execution.
The confession was obtained in the presence of his lawyer, with all legally prescribed safeguards observed.
The suspect claimed to have acted alone, although investigators are continuing to examine whether others may have been involved or whether additional connections existed.