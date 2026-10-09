Suspect claims solo role in Flydubai cockpit assault, investigation ongoing
The UAE Public Prosecution has revealed new details about an alleged attack inside the cockpit of flydubai flight FZ1073 on September 30, 2026, involving its 29-year-old Omani co-pilot, Attorney-General Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi said.
The Dubai–Tel Aviv flight was allegedly targeted in a premeditated plot to seize control of the aircraft and carry out a suicide attack on the passenger terminal at Ben Gurion Airport, investigators said.
According to the investigation, the suspect allegedly took the captain by surprise inside the cockpit and attacked him with an emergency axe.
The captain resisted the assault and attempted to call for help, the Attorney-General said.
A pilot assigned to the return flight was also on board and was near the cockpit when the incident occurred.
He noticed the cockpit door opening and closing repeatedly in an unusual manner, raising his suspicions. He approached the cockpit and attempted to enter using the access code.
After gaining entry, he witnessed the suspect attacking the captain.
The pilot intervened with the assistance of a cabin crew member and several passengers. Together, they rescued the injured captain and restrained the suspect.
Meanwhile, the return-flight captain and his co-pilot regained control of the aircraft, diverted it and landed safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia.
A forensic medical report found that the captain had sustained recent head injuries consistent with the timing of the incident and an assault involving an implement whose characteristics matched those of an emergency axe.
The Attorney-General said the findings were consistent with statements from the captain and suspect, as well as witness testimony.
The suspect allegedly gave a detailed confession in the presence of his lawyer, with legal safeguards observed. He reportedly described his motives and the alleged planning and execution of the plot, while claiming he acted alone.
The Public Prosecution has also heard statements from the captain, the return-flight pilot, his co-pilot and crew members.
Investigators are reviewing evidence, recordings and technical reports while checking for possible accomplices or other connections.
The Public Prosecution said further findings would be announced as appropriate. The allegations remain subject to the ongoing investigation.