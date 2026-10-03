UAE says flydubai co-pilot attempted ‘terrorist act’ on Israel-bound flight

Prosecutor says co-pilot attacked captain with crash axe, tried to seize aircraft controls
Counsellor Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Federal Prosecutor, announced that investigations into the incident involving flydubai Flight FZ1073 revealed that the co-pilot had attempted to carry out a terrorist act.
He explained that the co-pilot began executing his plan during the flight by assaulting the pilot inside the cockpit using a crash axe and attempting to seize control of the aircraft’s flight controls.
The Federal Prosecutor stressed that investigations are still under way to establish all the circumstances surrounding the incident, as well as the motives behind it and any associated links. The authorities are also completing technical examinations and analysing physical and digital evidence.
The final findings will be announced once all necessary investigative procedures have been completed.