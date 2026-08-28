Women of Vision: Aysha Al Shamsi turns family rituals into contemporary portrait

From family life to NeFaFa, @Mnawrah reimagines contemporary Emirati heritage
In Aysha Saif Al Hemrani Al Shamsi’s illustrated world, culture resides in the details: women gathered in conversation, familiar beauty rituals, old household objects, traditional clothing and neighbourhoods remembered through colour. Known as @Mnawrah, the Emirati artist and communications professional draws from the visual language of home, creating work that feels intimate to local audiences and accessible to anyone who recognises humour, affection and belonging.
“My work is very much rooted in the things I grew up seeing and experiencing,” she says. Family life, food, local expressions and the comedy embedded in everyday encounters all enter her work. She is less interested in presenting heritage through its most recognisable symbols than in recording the contemporary Emirati experience: what her generation saw, still remembers and continues to laugh about.
That instinct led to characters and worlds including NeFaFa, which translates elements of Gulf life into a playful visual language. Al Shamsi resists explaining every cultural reference. She trusts authentic details and human emotion to carry the story. A viewer in the UAE may identify an object or gesture instantly, while an international audience can enter through the feeling or joke behind it.
Her colourful, character-led style also speaks directly to younger viewers, who want to encounter heritage as part of their own lives. “They want to see themselves in it,” she says. Her illustrations present Emirati culture as something living and continuously shaped by the people inhabiting it.
Tashkeel has given Al Shamsi room to experiment, refine her visual language and place a personal practice within contemporary art. Her relationship with the organisation spans workshops, exhibitions and creative activities, culminating in her latest exhibition there, Khalli Balak min RISO. She describes it as a full-circle moment that has strongly informed her current work.
Her career beyond the studio has been equally formative. Working across government communications, youth initiatives, media and advertising taught her that a story changes with its audience. Illustration became her way of balancing clarity, personality and emotion, whether a project required direct communication or an image compelling enough to make someone pause. Exposure to different generations made her more flexible while strengthening her determination to preserve her artistic identity.
Five consecutive years at Middle East Film & Comic Con taught her the practical foundations of a creative career. Her participation, which brought awards in digital art and fan-favourite categories, helped her build relationships and a community around her work. Conversations developed into commissions, collaborations and opportunities. The UAE’s diverse audiences also confirmed that distinctive creative voices could find their place.
“Being an independent artist means constantly balancing the creative side with business, communication, deadlines and relationships,” she says. The experience gave her the confidence to regard illustration as a sustainable profession.
The Mnawrah app extended that ambition, offering artwork for different occasions and inviting users to return to her visual world. Though no longer active, it taught her that digital products require continuous technical development, maintenance and support. She began considering user experience, discovery and what encourages people to return. The project showed her that illustration could become a character, product, platform or complete fictional world. That lesson now informs NeFaFa’s development as intellectual property capable of moving across formats and collaborations.
On Emirati Women’s Day, Al Shamsi looks first to the women around her: relatives, women she observed growing up and those encountered throughout her career. They modelled strength through family, work, adaptability, generosity and personal growth grounded in identity. She also values women who create space for others to learn, experiment and be visible.
“I think one of the most powerful things about Emirati women today is that we don’t have to choose between our heritage and our ambitions,” she says. “We can carry both.” Her work makes that union visible, drawing confidently from where she comes from while imagining where Emirati creativity might travel next.
Being an independent artist means constantly balancing the creative side with business, communication, deadlines and relationships."