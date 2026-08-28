Women of Vision: How four Emirati redefine UAE culture through art, film, literature

Stories of memory, emotion and heritage power a new chapter in Emirati creativity
Creativity rarely follows a straight path. It can begin with a piece of jewellery and grow into a public sculpture, move between poetry and film, uncover the life of a cultural pioneer or turn difficult emotions into stories that children can understand.
For Azza Al Qubaisi, Nujoom Al Ghanem, Salha Obaid and Rawan Alyahmadi, creative work is also a way to explore identity, preserve memory and open new conversations. As the UAE marks Emirati Women’s Day on August 28 under the theme “We Emerge Stronger and Better”, the Emirates Literature Foundation highlights four women whose work continues to enrich the country’s literary and artistic landscape.
One of the UAE’s pioneering jewellery designers and artists, Azza Al Qubaisi has spent more than two decades expanding her practice from wearable art to sculpture and large-scale public installations.
Her latest sculptural and public art projects draw inspiration from the UAE’s natural environment, particularly the palm tree. Through these works, she examines the relationship between material, place and memory, transforming familiar elements of the landscape into expressions of identity and belonging.
For Al Qubaisi, “We Emerge Stronger and Better” speaks to a creative journey defined by continuity and growth. Her practice has developed alongside the UAE’s cultural sector, while remaining firmly connected to her heritage and surroundings.
Award-winning poet, author and filmmaker Nujoom Al Ghanem has built a career that moves freely between words, images and cinema.
After almost four years of work, she recently completed a feature-length non-fiction film. She is also preparing a new poetry collection for publication by the end of the year, with several national and international exhibitions ahead.
Al Ghanem sees this year’s theme as something experienced rather than simply expressed. Challenging periods, she says, have drawn communities closer and strengthened a shared sense of belonging, cooperation and collective purpose.
Novelist and short story writer Salha Obaid is known for her perceptive explorations of identity, contemporary Arab society and women’s experiences.
Her novels and short-story collections have earned significant recognition, including the Al Owais Prize for Creativity. Her novel Circle of Spices was shortlisted for the International Prize for Arabic Fiction in 2023.
Obaid is now working on a biographical book about the life and legacy of one of the UAE’s pioneering cultural figures. Alongside her own fiction, she continues to support initiatives that encourage reading and creative writing.
Her work is informed by the women who opened doors for later generations. “Every step we take today makes the path a little clearer for those who will follow,” she says.
Author, illustrator and artist Rawan Alyahmadi uses storytelling to open conversations about emotional wellbeing, diversity and inclusion.
She is best known for Athba’s Gift, a children’s book that approaches burnout and self-care with warmth and sensitivity. Its vivid illustrations and accessible storytelling allow its message to resonate with children and adults alike.
Alyahmadi is currently writing and illustrating new stories featuring characters navigating anxiety, low self-esteem and burnout. Through their experiences, she encourages readers to recognise their emotional needs, practise self-care and find their own ways to “emerge stronger and better”.