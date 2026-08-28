Women of Vision: How four Emirati redefine UAE culture through art, film, literature

One of the UAE’s pioneering jewellery designers and artists, Azza Al Qubaisi has spent more than two decades expanding her practice from wearable art to sculpture and large-scale public installations.

Her latest sculptural and public art projects draw inspiration from the UAE’s natural environment, particularly the palm tree. Through these works, she examines the relationship between material, place and memory, transforming familiar elements of the landscape into expressions of identity and belonging.

For Al Qubaisi, “We Emerge Stronger and Better” speaks to a creative journey defined by continuity and growth. Her practice has developed alongside the UAE’s cultural sector, while remaining firmly connected to her heritage and surroundings.