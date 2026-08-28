Women of Vision: How Moza Al Falasi’s practice preserves Emirati women’s stories

Moza Al Falasi is drawn to what people leave behind: an object still holding the imprint of its owner, a familiar room transformed by absence, a gesture passed through generations without anyone naming its origin. For the Dubai-based multidisciplinary artist, grief is a force that changes the meaning of everyday things. Her work traces these changes through painting, mixed media, photography and printmaking, turning private experiences of loss into wider meditations on identity, belonging and cultural memory.