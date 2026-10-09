flydubai co-pilot allegedly planned 9/11-style attack, UAE probe finds

Abu Dhabi: Counsellor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, Attorney-General of the UAE, announced that the Public Prosecution’s investigation into the incident involving flydubai flight FZ1073, which was scheduled to travel from Dubai to Tel Aviv on 30 September 2026, revealed that the aircraft’s Omani co-pilot had begun carrying out a premeditated terrorist plot to seize control of the aircraft and use it to launch a suicide attack targeting the passenger terminal at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, with the aim of causing the greatest possible loss of life.