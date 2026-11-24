Dubai carrier says it is working with authorities, but restart date is yet to be confirmed
Dubai: Dubai carrier flydubai has said it is working closely with relevant authorities to resume flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv, nearly two months after it suspended operations to Israel following a security incident aboard one of its aircraft.
The airline’s statement comes after Israel’s transport ministry on Monday, November 23, approved the return of the UAE carrier, subject to final clearance from Israeli security authorities.
“We continue to work closely with the relevant authorities and look forward to resuming our flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv,” a flydubai spokesperson told Gulf News on Tuesday.
“Updates will be communicated on our official channels.”
The airline has not specified a date for the resumption of services. Flights to Tel Aviv remained unavailable for booking on flydubai’s website as of Tuesday afternoon.
Israeli Transport Minister Miri Regev approved the airline’s return following a visit to the UAE by an Israeli delegation, which reviewed measures taken by the carrier following the September incident.
The ministry described the decision as a significant step towards restoring air connectivity between Israel and the UAE.
However, final security clearance is still required before commercial operations can resume.
flydubai suspended flights to and from Israel following a serious security incident involving flight FZ1073 on September 30.
The aircraft, travelling from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International Airport, was diverted to Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.
Subsequent investigations by the UAE Public Prosecution revealed that the aircraft’s co-pilot, a 29-year-old Omani national, had allegedly attempted to carry out a terrorist act.
UAE Attorney-General Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi ordered the formation of a specialised investigation team to examine the circumstances and motives surrounding the incident.
Investigators also examined the suspect’s professional history and recruitment procedures. The co-pilot had previously worked for Oman Air and Royal Air Maroc before joining flydubai in January 2026.
Meanwhile, UAE-Israel air connectivity has remained subject to varying airline-specific restrictions. Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has continued to operate direct services to Tel Aviv, while Emirates’ codeshare services with flydubai on the Dubai-Tel Aviv route have remained suspended.