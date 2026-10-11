The 29-year-old suspect is accused of attacking the captain of flydubai flight FZ1073 with an emergency axe on September 30, allegedly as part of a plan to seize control of the aircraft and attack the airport’s passenger terminal. Attorney-General Counsellor Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi said the suspect gave a detailed confession in the presence of his lawyer, with the required legal safeguards observed. The suspect claimed he had acted alone.

The Omani co-pilot accused of plotting a suicide attack on Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport told UAE investigators that his extremist beliefs began taking shape while he was studying in Australia , according to findings outlined by the UAE Public Prosecution.

The Public Prosecution recently revisited the findings in Instagram posts, detailing the suspect’s account of his time in Australia, the influences investigators believe contributed to his alleged radicalisation and the preparations they say preceded the incident.

The alleged plan to attack Ben Gurion Airport

Investigators believe the suspect planned to take control of the Dubai–Tel Aviv flight and use the aircraft to attack the airport terminal, allegedly intending to cause the greatest possible loss of life.

According to the investigation, he had taken two earlier flights to Tel Aviv to familiarise himself with the route and airport before allegedly attempting to carry out the plan on his third flight.

The allegations remain under investigation and have not been established in court.

What did UAE investigators uncover about the Omani co-pilot?

Melbourne years: What he told investigators

The Public Prosecution traced the earliest signs of the suspect’s alleged radicalisation to 2017, when he was studying in Australia. Prosecutors said he began reading extremist literature and accessing online material glorifying terrorist organisations and suicide attacks.

Investigators said he was influenced by takfiri ideology, which they described as developing into beliefs advocating violence and terrorism.

His visits to a mosque in Melbourne

The suspect told investigators he regularly visited a mosque affiliated with the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) while studying in Melbourne. During those visits, he said, he met people associated with a centre known as “My Centre”.

According to the suspect, the centre was managed by a Lebanese man known as “Abu Hamza” and supported by an association he described as linked to the Muslim Brotherhood.

The claims about the centre, its alleged management and its associations are attributed to the suspect. The findings published by prosecutors do not independently establish that the centre or the individuals he mentioned were involved in the alleged plot.

He cited the September 11 attacks as inspiration

According to his confession, the suspect drew inspiration from the September 11, 2001, attacks in the United States.

Investigators said the idea of carrying out a similar operation using an aircraft became established in his thinking. Attorney-General Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi said the suspect linked this ambition to his decision to pursue a career in aviation.

The investigation also said he allegedly sought to prepare himself psychologically and physically for the planned attack by consuming material promoting terrorism and training in boxing under a private coach.

He worked for 3 airlines before the incident

Investigators examined the suspect’s employment history, including his time at Oman Air, Royal Air Maroc and flydubai.

According to the Attorney-General, his career included:

Oman Air: He worked for the airline from 2020 to 2024.

Royal Air Maroc: He joined in early 2025 and worked there for several months.

flydubai: He joined in January 2026, about eight months before the incident.

Why recruitment checks did not flag him

The Attorney-General said the suspect met flydubai’s professional and security requirements when he was recruited. These included holding a pilot’s licence, providing a certificate of good conduct and completing the required checks.

According to the Attorney-General, the procedures did not reveal indications of the suspect’s alleged extremist views or his alleged intention to carry out an attack.

He allegedly took two earlier flights to Tel Aviv

Investigators said the suspect had taken two earlier flights to Tel Aviv to familiarise himself with the route and the airport.

Authorities allege that he began executing his plan during his third flight to Tel Aviv on September 30, 2026.

According to the Attorney-General, the alleged objective was to seize control of the aircraft and attack the passenger terminal at Ben Gurion Airport, with the intention of causing the greatest possible loss of life.

What happened inside the cockpit?

According to the Attorney-General, the suspect attacked the captain with an emergency axe inside the cockpit of flight FZ1073.

The captain resisted and attempted to call for help.

A pilot assigned to operate the return flight, who was also on board, became suspicious after noticing the cockpit door repeatedly opening and closing. He entered using the access code and saw the co-pilot attacking the captain.

The pilot intervened with help from a cabin crew member and several passengers. They assisted the injured captain and restrained the suspect.

How the aircraft landed safely

After the intervention, the replacement flight crew regained control of the aircraft and diverted it to Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.

A forensic medical report found recent head injuries to the captain consistent with an assault involving an implement matching the characteristics of an emergency axe.

The Attorney-General said the findings were consistent with statements from the captain and suspect, as well as witness testimony.

What did the suspect tell UAE investigators?

The Attorney-General said the suspect provided a detailed confession in the presence of his lawyer, with the legally prescribed safeguards observed.

According to the statement, he described his alleged motives and the stages of planning and execution. He claimed he had acted alone.

The Public Prosecution has also taken statements from the captain, the pilot who intervened, his co-pilot and other crew members.

What happens next in the investigation?

The Public Prosecution is continuing to examine evidence, review recordings and technical reports, and investigate possible accomplices or other connections.