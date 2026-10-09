flydubai incident probe: UAE reveals 10 shocking findings

Alleged plan to attack airport: The suspect allegedly intended to seize control of the aircraft and crash it into Ben Gurion Airport’s passenger terminal, causing the greatest possible loss of life.

Two earlier flights to Tel Aviv: Investigators said the suspect had taken two previous flights to Tel Aviv to familiarise himself with the route and airport before the alleged plot on September 30.

Captain attacked in cockpit: The suspect allegedly assaulted the captain with an emergency axe. The captain resisted and attempted to call for help.

Crew and passengers intervened: A pilot travelling on board, a cabin crew member and several passengers restrained the suspect and helped the injured captain.

Aircraft diverted to Saudi Arabia: The replacement flight crew regained control and diverted the aircraft, which landed safely at Tabuk Airport.

Extremist influences traced to Australia: Authorities traced the suspect’s reported exposure to extremist ideology to 2017, when he was studying in Australia. Investigators said he had accessed extremist literature and online content glorifying terrorist organisations and suicide attacks.

September 11 attacks cited as inspiration: According to his confession, the suspect was inspired by the September 11, 2001, attacks and developed the idea of carrying out a similar operation using an aircraft. He reportedly said he prepared psychologically and physically by consuming extremist material and training in boxing.

Previous airline employment: The suspect worked for Oman Air from 2020 to 2024, joined Royal Air Maroc in early 2025 and moved to flydubai in January 2026.

Recruitment checks revealed no warning signs: The Attorney-General said the suspect met the required professional and security criteria, including holding a pilot’s licence and providing a certificate of good conduct. The checks did not identify indications of his alleged extremist views or plans.