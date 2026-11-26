Direct flight bookings reopen after October security incident triggered route suspension
Dubai: Dubai carrier flydubai has resumed direct flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv, with bookings reopening for services from Thursday, December 3.
The development comes nearly two months after the airline suspended operations to Israel following a security incident aboard one of its aircraft.
"Following approvals from the relevant authorities, flydubai will resume direct flights between Dubai International (DXB) and Ben Gurion International Airport (TLV) in Tel Aviv from December 3, 2026. Flights are available for booking through the flydubai channels," the airline confirmed to Gulf News on Thursday.
Earlier this week, Israeli Transport Minister Miri Regev approved the Dubai carrier's return, subject to clearance from the country's security authorities. The decision followed a visit to the UAE by an Israeli delegation to review aviation security measures.
flydubai suspended operations to Israel following a serious security incident involving flight FZ1073 on September 30.
The aircraft was diverted to Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely. Subsequent investigations by the UAE Public Prosecution revealed that the aircraft's co-pilot, a 29-year-old Omani national, had allegedly attempted to carry out a terrorist act.
UAE Attorney-General Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi ordered the formation of a specialised investigation team to examine the circumstances and motives surrounding the incident.