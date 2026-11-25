Airline arranges replacement aircraft for passengers travelling from Krakow to Dubai
Dubai: A flydubai flight travelling from Krakow, Poland, to Dubai was diverted to Kuwait International Airport on Tuesday, November 24, following a technical issue, the airline confirmed.
Flight FZ1788, which departed from Krakow International Airport and was scheduled to arrive at Dubai International Airport, was rerouted to Kuwait after the problem was identified.
A flydubai spokesperson said arrangements were being made to transfer passengers to a replacement aircraft to complete their journey to Dubai.
The airline did not provide further details about the nature of the technical issue or indicate how many passengers were on board.
The diversion came as flydubai continued to manage its regional flight operations, including services to Tel Aviv, amid changing travel conditions in the Middle East.
In a statement, the airline apologised for the disruption to passengers' travel plans, adding: “The safety of our passengers and crew remains our main priority.”
Flight-tracking reports indicated that the aircraft, a Boeing 737 MAX 8, had declared an in-flight emergency while flying over Iraq before diverting to Kuwait, where it landed safely. The airline has not disclosed the nature of the technical problem.
The incident came on the same day flydubai said it was working with authorities to resume flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv, nearly two months after suspending the route following a security incident aboard one of its aircraft.
Israel's Transport Minister Miri Regev approved the airline's return on Monday, subject to final clearance from Israeli security authorities, following discussions between Israeli aviation officials and their UAE counterparts.
“We continue to work closely with the relevant authorities and look forward to resuming our flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv,” a flydubai spokesperson said on Tuesday, adding that updates would be announced through the airline's official channels.
Flydubai suspended its Tel Aviv services on September 30 after an incident aboard flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Israel.
The aircraft, carrying 174 people, was diverted to Saudi Arabia after its co-pilot allegedly attempted to crash the plane. The UAE Attorney-General subsequently described the incident as an attempted suicide attack.