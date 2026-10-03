Three days of developments reveal injuries, flight suspensions, a UAE probe, new findings
What began as reports of an unexplained altercation inside the cockpit of flydubai flight FZ1073 has developed into a major security investigation, with UAE prosecutors now saying the co-pilot attempted to carry out a terrorist act.
The Israel-bound flight left Dubai on September 30 before diverting to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, following dramatic changes in altitude, emergency transponder signals and a distress call.
In the days that followed, authorities released increasingly significant details about what happened inside the cockpit, the injuries sustained and the investigation under way.
Here is what is known so far.
Flight-tracking data shows the aircraft’s movements during the emergency, but it does not, by itself, establish what was happening inside the cockpit.
7.05am UAE time — Departure from Dubai
FZ1073 departs Dubai International Airport for Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv.
The aircraft climbs to approximately 34,000 feet, according to Flightradar24.
9.21am — Sudden descent
The aircraft begins a pronounced descent, followed by a sharp climb and another steep descent.
By approximately 9.33am, it is flying at around 15,000 feet.
9.28am — Emergency code transmitted
The aircraft transmits 7700, the international transponder code for a general emergency, while flying near the Saudi-Jordanian border.
9.35am — Unlawful interference code
The transponder changes to 7500, the internationally recognised code for unlawful interference.
The aircraft then turns west, briefly enters Jordanian airspace and turns back towards Saudi Arabia.
As it approaches Tabuk, the transponder returns to 7700.
9.44am — Distress call received
Air traffic controllers in Tabuk receive a distress call from FZ1073 requesting an emergency landing.
This corresponds to 8.44am Saudi time.
10.45am UAE time — Emergency landing
FZ1073 lands safely at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk.
The landing occurred at 9.45am Saudi time.
The airport later said the captain and first officer had sustained injuries and were transferred to hospital for medical treatment.
10.58am — Flight tracking ends
Flightradar24 receives the aircraft’s final tracking signal at Tabuk airport.
6.40pm UAE time — Passengers leave Tabuk
All passengers subsequently depart on an alternative aircraft provided by flydubai, according to the Tabuk airport statement.
This corresponds to 5.40pm Saudi time.
The first major official account came from flydubai, which confirmed that an “altercation occurred in the flight deck” of FZ1073 while it was operating from Dubai International Airport to Ben Gurion International Airport.
The airline said on-duty flydubai crew travelling on the flight secured the aircraft, diverted it, and landed it safely in Tabuk.
flydubai said the reasons and motives behind the incident were unknown at that stage and urged against premature speculation while authorities investigated.
Later that day, the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority described what happened as a “security incident” and confirmed that crew members had been injured.
The regulator said investigation teams were examining both the operational and security aspects of the incident.
The incident also affected air links between the UAE and Israel.
Emirates suspended its codeshare operations with flydubai to and from Tel Aviv with immediate effect and until further notice.
flydubai also suspended its flights to and from Israel while authorities investigated the incident, saying the decision would remain under review.
The injured captain was identified as Indian national Captain Smit Machchhar, a Dubai-based flydubai pilot.
Attention increasingly focused on his actions during the emergency as further details emerged about the events on board.
The case also moved into a formal judicial phase when UAE authorities announced an investigation into the incident.
Attorney-General Counsellor Dr Hamad Al Shamsi ordered the formation of a specialised Public Prosecution team to investigate the circumstances and causes of the incident.
UAE authorities said they had jurisdiction because the aircraft is registered in the UAE and bears the UAE flag.
The judicial investigation was separate from the aviation and operational inquiries already announced by the GCAA and relevant Saudi authorities.
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior released further official details about the emergency landing and its response.
Saudi authorities said preliminary investigations found that the first officer had assaulted the captain, resulting in injuries to both pilots.
The aircraft had been permitted to make an emergency landing in Tabuk, where the captain and first officer were taken to hospital for treatment.
The passengers later continued their journey on an alternative aircraft.
The two pilots remained in hospital before being medically cleared to leave Saudi Arabia for Abu Dhabi on October 1.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke directly with Machchhar and praised his actions during the incident.
Machchhar also gave his first public account of what happened, explaining why he kept going despite being injured.
“I was doing this for my life, but at the same time, I knew that I couldn’t let everybody else die,” he said.
He also stressed that others aboard the aircraft had played an important role in bringing the situation under control.
Recognition of the captain, crew and passengers grew throughout the day.
Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, praised Machchhar’s courage and responsibility during the incident.
flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith thanked the captain, pilots, cabin crew and passengers for their response during the emergency.
The GCAA also commended Machchhar, the crew and passengers, saying their swift response helped contain the situation and prevent more serious consequences.
The most significant official development came when the UAE Attorney-General said investigators had established that the co-pilot attempted to carry out a terrorist act.
Counsellor Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi said the co-pilot assaulted the captain inside the cockpit using a crash axe and attempted to seize control of the aircraft’s flight controls.
The Attorney-General said investigations were continuing to establish all the circumstances surrounding the incident, the motives behind it and any associated links.
Authorities were also carrying out technical examinations and analysing physical and digital evidence.
Final findings will be announced once all necessary investigative procedures are complete.
Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in the UAE said Machchhar was “recovering well” while receiving medical care.
The embassy said it remained in contact with his family and UAE authorities and expressed appreciation for the support and care provided to him.
Indian Ambassador to the UAE Dr Deepak Mittal also visited Machchhar and his family in the hospital following his transfer to the UAE.
The investigation remains ongoing, with further official findings expected once the relevant procedures are completed.