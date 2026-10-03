7.05am UAE time — Departure from Dubai FZ1073 departs Dubai International Airport for Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv. The aircraft climbs to approximately 34,000 feet, according to Flightradar24.

9.21am — Sudden descent The aircraft begins a pronounced descent, followed by a sharp climb and another steep descent. By approximately 9.33am, it is flying at around 15,000 feet.

9.28am — Emergency code transmitted The aircraft transmits 7700, the international transponder code for a general emergency, while flying near the Saudi-Jordanian border.

9.35am — Unlawful interference code The transponder changes to 7500, the internationally recognised code for unlawful interference. The aircraft then turns west, briefly enters Jordanian airspace and turns back towards Saudi Arabia. As it approaches Tabuk, the transponder returns to 7700.

9.44am — Distress call received Air traffic controllers in Tabuk receive a distress call from FZ1073 requesting an emergency landing. This corresponds to 8.44am Saudi time.

10.45am UAE time — Emergency landing FZ1073 lands safely at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk. The landing occurred at 9.45am Saudi time. The airport later said the captain and first officer had sustained injuries and were transferred to hospital for medical treatment.

10.58am — Flight tracking ends Flightradar24 receives the aircraft’s final tracking signal at Tabuk airport.