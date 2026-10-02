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flydubai emergency landing: Saudi Arabia issues clarification

Pilots and crew returned to UAE after their conditions improved; investigation underway

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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UAE investigates flydubai incident involving injured crew members
UAE investigates flydubai incident involving injured crew members
File photo

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior has issued a clarification on the emergency landing of a flydubai aircraft at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk on September 30.

“The competent authorities in the Kingdom took the necessary measures in response to an emergency declared aboard flydubai flight FZ1073 and granted the aircraft clearance to make an emergency landing,” the ministry said in the statement.

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Aircraft landed safely in Tabuk

The aircraft landed safely at 9.45am, carrying 174 passengers and eight crew members.

“All passengers and crew members were provided with the necessary care,” the ministry said.

The statement said passengers continued their journey later that day, while the captain and first officer were taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Investigation finds altercation between crew members

“Preliminary investigations conducted by the relevant authorities in the Kingdom, with the participation of a security team from the brotherly United Arab Emirates, indicated that the first officer had assaulted the aircraft captain, resulting in both sustaining various injuries,” the ministry said.

The statement did not provide further details about the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault.

Passengers continue journey on replacement aircraft

At 5.40pm, all passengers continued their journey aboard a replacement flydubai aircraft, according to the ministry.

The flight crew returned to Dubai on another aircraft operated by the airline, while the captain and first officer remained in hospital to receive medical treatment based on an assessment of their conditions.

“Following an improvement in their conditions and after receiving medical clearance, the captain and first officer departed the Kingdom for Abu Dhabi on the morning of Thursday, October 1, 2026,” the statement said.

They were accompanied by the Emirati security team.

Saudi Arabia outlines emergency response

The Ministry of Interior said Saudi authorities handled the incident in line with the Kingdom’s international and humanitarian obligations, as well as applicable laws and procedures.

The ministry said the response was aimed at safeguarding the safety and security of air navigation and ensuring the readiness of the Kingdom’s aviation and security systems to respond to exceptional circumstances.

Related Topics:
FlyDubaiUAESaudi Arabia

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