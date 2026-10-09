Machchhar is recovering in a hospital in Abu Dhabi after sustaining serious injuries
Dubai: Flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar will receive Israel’s Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism for his role in an incident aboard a flight on September 30, Israeli President Isaac Herzog has announced.
Herzog made the announcement on Thursday while presenting the same award to six Israeli passengers who helped prevent what Israeli authorities described as an alleged attempt to hijack the aircraft.
In a statement to the recipients, Herzog praised Machchhar’s courage and professionalism and expressed his wishes for the pilot’s recovery.
“Captain Machchhar’s sheer courage and bravery and sound professionalism helped avert this catastrophe,” Herzog said. He added that he would present the award to the Indian pilot once he had regained his strength.
Machchhar is recovering in a hospital in Abu Dhabi after sustaining serious injuries during the mid-air incident involving another member of the flight crew.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Wednesday that the pilot was responding well to treatment and making progress.
“Our embassy in the UAE has been in regular touch with him, with his family, with local authorities, and with the hospital authorities,” Jaiswal said.
“He’s recuperating well. He’s responding well. And his health is improving.”
The Indian Embassy in the UAE also confirmed on Tuesday that Machchhar was making steady progress.
The embassy said it remained in close contact with his family, doctors and local authorities and was extending all possible assistance.
Herzog also presented the Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism to six Israeli passengers — Tali Manes, Zvika Manes, Yaniv Hayoun, Dr Shota Musayev, Asaf Rajuan and Or Pardilov — for their actions during the incident.
The confrontation reportedly caused the aircraft to descend sharply before a distress signal was transmitted.
The flight was subsequently diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where it made an emergency landing. All 180 people aboard disembarked safely.
Machchhar’s award will be presented at a later date, following his recovery.