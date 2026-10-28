What is the First-Class Order of Zayed II awarded to flydubai FZ1073 crew?

UAE President honours captain, crew for their courage during September 30 cockpit attack
Dubai: The First-Class Order of Zayed II, a prestigious UAE civilian decoration, has come into focus after President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conferred it on Captain Smit Machchhar and crew members of flydubai flight FZ1073 in recognition of their courage, professionalism and composure during an in-flight incident on September 30.
The honours were presented by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, who commended the crew’s actions and sense of responsibility. The decoration underscores the UAE’s commitment to recognising individuals who demonstrate exceptional dedication, responsibility and service.
The First-Class Order of Zayed II is one of the UAE's prestigious civilian decorations, conferred by the President in recognition of distinguished service and exceptional contributions.
Named after the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE's Founding Father, the decoration is awarded to diplomats and other individuals whose work has made a significant contribution to the country or its international relations.
It is distinct from the Order of Zayed, the UAE's highest civilian honour, which has been presented to prominent world leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019.
Unlike the diplomats recognised for their contributions to bilateral relations, Captain Machchhar and his fellow crew members received the decoration for their actions during a life-threatening aviation emergency.
Flight FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30 when the co-pilot attacked Machchhar inside the cockpit. Despite suffering serious injuries, the captain managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing others on board to intervene and restrain the attacker.
The aircraft was subsequently brought under control and landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
UAE authorities later described the incident as an attempted terrorist attack.
The presidential honour recognises the crew's courage, professionalism and decisive actions in protecting passengers and securing the aircraft, underscoring the UAE's commitment to recognising exceptional service and safeguarding human life.