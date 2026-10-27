UAE President awarded flydubai crew a top honour for keeping passengers safe in September
Dubai: Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has praised the courage and composure of the flydubai crew honoured by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for protecting passengers during a security incident last month.
In a post on X, Gargash said the decision to award the crew the Order of Zayed II, First Class, is a fitting tribute to the bravery and presence of mind they demonstrated in safeguarding passengers' lives.
He added that the crew's exceptional heroism reaffirms that protecting human life is among the highest duties and noblest forms of service.
The honour recognises the crew's actions during an incident aboard flydubai flight FZ1073 on September 30, when the aircraft was diverted to Saudi Arabia after an altercation in the cockpit.
The crew secured the aircraft and ensured the safety of those on board.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, presented the honours to the crew on behalf of the UAE President, commending their courage and sense of responsibility.