Presidential adviser praises UAE leadership and institutions after attending FNC opening
Dubai: Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has reaffirmed the UAE's security, stability and resilience, saying the country is confronting exceptional circumstances with determination and confidence under its wise leadership and through the strength of its institutions and national unity.
In a post on his X account, Gargash said he was honoured to attend the opening of the Federal National Council's (FNC) session by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The opening ceremony was also attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.
“I was honoured to attend the opening of the FNC session by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and in the presence of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan,” Gargash wrote.
“The UAE enjoys security, safety, dignity and prosperity, guided by an inspiring and visionary leadership, firmly established institutions and genuine national solidarity,” he added.
“The country faces exceptional circumstances with determination and steadfastness, moving forward with confidence and optimism towards a more prosperous and stable future.”
The opening marked the start of the fourth ordinary session of the FNC's 18th legislative chapter, convened under Federal Decree No. 148 of 2026 issued by the UAE President.
The FNC's agenda includes the draft federal budget for 2027 and seven policy issues approved for discussion by the Cabinet, covering housing for Emiratis, children's online safety, data security and digital sovereignty, Emiratisation, sport, agriculture and healthier lifestyles.
The FNC is also scheduled to review government communications concerning teachers' wellbeing and national security in the pharmaceutical and medical supplies sectors.
The proceedings, chaired by FNC Speaker Saqr Ghobash, include the swearing-in of a new member and the election of two Council observers.