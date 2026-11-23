One chat, no queue: How Mira will revolutionise services for UAE residents and visitors
Dubai: Renewing a passport or Emirates ID, booking a child’s vaccination or extending an employee’s work permit could soon take little more than a chat. The UAE has unveiled Mira, an AI-powered concierge agent that will act as a single interface for government services on the phone of every citizen, resident and visitor from March 2027.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the project at Expo City Dubai on Monday.
“We have launched a new model for UAE Government services and our personal government assistant, Mira, marking the beginning of a new phase in the development of government services,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
“Our goal is to make services simpler and faster, bringing government closer to people and enabling it to better anticipate their needs," he said.
Mira does not merely answer questions about government transactions; it helps complete them. Users describe what they need in their own words, and Mira guides them to the right service and through each step, around the clock and from anywhere.
Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the National Committee for the Agentic AI Project, said the launch reflects Sheikh Mohammed’s vision of a government that anticipates people’s needs. “They no longer need to search for a service or know the steps involved,” he said. “They can start simply by telling Mira what they need.”
Under the leadership of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed said, the UAE continues to harness advanced technologies to improve quality of life. He told government employees that the true measure of success lies in people’s satisfaction. “The UAE will never stop advancing, and we will settle for nothing less than first place,” he added.
Ali Mohammed Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, showed how Mira can handle passport and Emirates ID renewals, birth certificates for newborns and residence permit renewals for family members.
In one demonstration, it checked family members’ passports, spotted expired ones, submitted renewals and provided application reference numbers.
Mira can also alert users when Emirates ID cards or employees’ residency permits near expiry, drawing on information authorities already hold so people need not submit the same documents repeatedly.
For businesses, Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, said owners can check work permits, spot expiring contracts, process renewals, recruit staff and monitor Emiratisation targets. “Your time is for your business, not transactions,” he said.
A demonstration showed Mira finding permits nearing expiry, retrieving employee details and starting renewals, with UAE Pass integrated into the service.
Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, said patients can describe symptoms to Mira in a video conversation, creating a structured summary for the doctor before the consultation. They can also review test results, track children’s vaccinations, and book, reschedule or cancel appointments without visiting a facility.
In one demonstration, Mira rescheduled a child’s vaccination, added it to a personal calendar and arranged a virtual consultation with the paediatrician after concerns about symptoms following the jab. Families and senior citizens are expected to benefit most.
Parents get similar convenience. Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education, said they can follow attendance, behaviour, grades and exam dates, receive alerts and track school buses.
Mira can also help assess the impact of absences and suggest personalised learning plans. A demonstration showed it preparing a mathematics improvement plan, retrieving an exam timetable and arranging a teacher meeting, then adding it to the parent’s calendar.
Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, presented the Industrial Investor Package, which enables investors to access multiple government services through ‘Mira’.
It covers services from renewing industrial registration to applying for a customs duty exemption or an In-Country Value certificate.
He said 15 services have been integrated into a single experience, cutting processing time for certain transactions from five days to five minutes, while others are now instant.
The ministry also removed 275 data-entry fields and reduced the time needed to prepare an exemption application from 15 minutes to one, saving about 14,600 working hours annually.
The first phase of services begins in March 2027, with the rest to be covered by the end of 2027, according to Mohamed Rashid bin Taliah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Government Knowledge Exchange.
Mira builds on the UAE Government’s efforts to develop public services since the federation was established in 1971, including electronic services in 2001, Smart Government in 2013 and the UAE Strategy for Government Services in 2021.
It also forms part of a framework announced in 2026 to deploy agentic AI across 50 per cent of federal government sectors, services and operations within two years.
The launch took place in the presence of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.
Also attending were Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.