Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan visits World Congress of Military Medicine

Global experts convene in Abu Dhabi to discuss military medicine advancements
Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, on Friday visited the 46th ICMM World Congress of Military Medicine.
The congress is hosted by the UAE Ministry of Defence together with ADNEC Group, under the supervision of the International Committee of Military Medicine. This year’s theme is “Ready When Needed. Resilient When Tested.”
The event opened on 9 November and has drawn military and medical leaders, experts, specialists and researchers from across the world.
Toured the exhibition
During a walk through the exhibition that accompanies the congress, the minister was shown the latest technologies and innovations in military medicine and healthcare.
He also spoke with representatives of participating organisations and companies about their projects and advanced medical technology.
They described how the technology can strengthen healthcare systems, improve medical readiness and help with responses to emergencies, crises and disasters.
“Medicine transcends borders”
Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, said the UAE’s role as host shows its long-standing commitment to coexistence and to dialogue and cooperation between peoples. He added that it also confirms the country’s position as an international hub where expertise and talent meet to share knowledge and find joint solutions that protect lives.
Medicine is a noble humanitarian mission that transcends borders and differences, he said, adding that it brings peoples and institutions together to serve humanity, protect human dignity and save lives.
According to the minister, the congress reflects values the UAE stands for: tolerance, coexistence and international cooperation. Leading experts gather under the banner of science and knowledge to exchange experience, improve readiness and strengthen the ability to meet shared health and humanitarian challenges.
International confidence
He also said that Abu Dhabi’s hosting of the gathering shows the international community’s confidence in the UAE and its ability to build bridges between countries and institutions.
Military medicine, he stressed, is a model of humanitarian cooperation, where joint efforts and expertise come together to save lives and provide care.