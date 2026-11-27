The exhibition is open daily from 10am to 10pm until November 29
Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, visited the Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (AAIHEX 2026) at ADNEC Al Ain on its third day.
He said the exhibition plays an important role in celebrating Emirati heritage, preserving the country's cultural legacy and passing it on to new generations.
Sheikh Nahyan described falconry and equestrian sport as an authentic part of the UAE's heritage. He said the exhibition's shows and competitions give young people a close-up look at the skills involved, and a chance to learn from practitioners who have kept these traditions alive.
After touring the pavilions, he praised the organisation and the range of exhibits. He also commended ADNEC Group and its partners for the exhibition's strong growth and wider participation in its second edition.
Families and fans of traditional sports also turned out on the third day, with heritage activities, competitions and live demonstrations drawing large crowds.
Falconry and equestrian displays were among the busiest attractions. Demonstrations introduced children and young people to traditional hunting equipment and techniques, falconry skills and horsemanship.
Visitors also browsed the exhibition halls for hunting gear, desert camping and outdoor equipment, specialised clothing and accessories. Emirati companies drew strong interest with locally designed and manufactured products.
The second edition is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region. It is organised by ADNEC Group, part of Modon, in strategic partnership with the Emirates Falconers' Club.
It features 1,020 exhibitors and brands from 50 countries, with UAE-based companies making up 40 per cent of participants. It covers 35,000 square metres across 14 sectors, under the theme "Our Heritage is Our Pride and Glory".
The exhibition is open daily from 10am to 10pm until November 29.