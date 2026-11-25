Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) is participating in the second edition of the Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2026 (AAIHEX 2026), taking place from 25 to 29 November at ADNEC Centre Al Ain. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, the exhibition is organised by ADNEC Group in collaboration with the Emirates Falconers’ Club. As the Preservation of Environment and Cultural Heritage Sector Sponsor, Khalifa Fund continues its efforts to empower Emirati enterprises, connect them with markets and customers, and strengthen the role of heritage and national identity in the entrepreneurship ecosystem.

As part of its ongoing support for entrepreneurs at every stage of their business journey, Khalifa Fund offers visitors the opportunity to explore its range of programmes and services tailored to their needs and stages of business development. These include funding programmes, the MZN Hub network of centres, the Future Entrepreneur Programme, as well as business development, training and advisory services. Khalifa Fund will welcome visitors at Hall 2, Stand D2-10, daily from 10 am to 10 pm.

Moza Obaid Al Nasri, CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said: “Al Ain plays a key role in Khalifa Fund’s efforts to foster a more diverse and sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem, supported by the city’s strong economic and social potential and its pool of skilled Emirati talent. We are committed to leveraging these strengths by empowering Emirati entrepreneurs to transform their ideas into viable, growth-oriented enterprises, contributing to the expansion of the SME sector, strengthening its role in the local economy, and creating sustainable economic opportunities. Our participation in the exhibition provides a valuable platform to showcase successful Emirati enterprises and highlight their potential across sectors related to hunting, equestrianism, the environment, and cultural heritage. It also enables business owners to engage with prospective customers and explore new opportunities for collaboration and strategic partnerships.”

Abdulla Rasheed Editor - Abu Dhabi

Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.