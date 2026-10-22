From quiet beaches to desert skies, everyone has a place to pause, reflect and breathe
Everyone has that one place they go to when life gets a little too loud.
It might be a beach, a quiet park, a late-night drive or a patch of sand somewhere in the desert. It is the place where nobody expects anything from you, your phone can stay forgotten for a while, and you can finally hear yourself think.
We all have our own ways of dealing with a busy mind. Some people need movement, others need silence, and a few simply need to stare at the sky until whatever is bothering them starts making a little more sense.
In the UAE, where there is always somewhere to be and something to do, finding a place to switch off can feel like a small luxury. But for some, the answer is closer than they think.
For Meera Aldhaheri, a 23-year-old Emirati and final-year Sorbonne University student, the beach is where she goes when her mind feels full.
Between university, work and everything else competing for her attention, she sometimes needs a little time away from it all. Being near the water, whether walking along the shore or sitting still and listening to the waves, helps her slow down.
But she is not necessarily going to the beach to solve every problem she has.
Sometimes, she just wants to exist without having to be productive.
There is something comforting about watching the waves come and go while your thoughts do the same. Nobody is asking for an assignment, an email or an answer. For a little while, there is nothing to do except sit and breathe.
My problems are still there when I leave, but I usually feel calmer, and they seem a little easier to deal with.
And perhaps that is the point. Not every problem needs an immediate solution. Sometimes, you just need enough space to look at it differently.
For Aldana Almansoori, an Emirati Sorbonne University graduate, clearing her mind often starts with a walk through Masdar City.
With its large park and space to wander, it gives her somewhere to slow down, relax and organize her thoughts without feeling like she has to sit still and figure everything out at once.
Walking around Masdar City helps me relax and sort out my thoughts.
Walking has a way of making thinking feel less like a task. One minute, you are replaying a conversation from three days ago; the next, you have somehow worked through half the things that were bothering you.
And when even that feels like too much effort, Aldana has another option: the salon.
Sometimes, the best way to clear your mind is to stop trying to clear it altogether.
A salon visit gives her the chance to switch off, enjoy some time for herself and let someone else take care of things for a change.
After all, not every personal reset needs to involve a deep conversation with yourself. Sometimes, a little self-care and a break from your own thoughts will do.
For 21-year-old Emirati university student Khalifa Alharbi, the place to go is the desert.
Away from people, distractions and the noise of everyday life, he finds the quiet he needs to reflect and see things from a different perspective.
Sitting beneath the stars, surrounded by sand and open space, gives him room to slow down and organize his thoughts. There is no rush to reach a conclusion and no pressure to have everything figured out before heading home.
The desert also holds a special place in his heart because it is close to home and has been part of his childhood.
There’s something about the feeling of the sand, the fresh air and the endless view of the stars that makes it easier to think, reflect and understand myself better...
In a place that feels almost endless, everyday worries can seem a little less overwhelming. Problems do not necessarily disappear beneath the stars, but the distance from daily distractions can make them easier to understand.
For Khalifa, the desert is more than somewhere to spend an evening. It is where he can be alone with his thoughts and make sense of them in his own time.
The interesting thing about these places is that they have very little in common. One person finds comfort beside the sea, another among the paths of a city park, and another beneath the desert sky.
There is no perfect formula for clearing your head. Some people need to walk until their thoughts settle, while others need to sit somewhere familiar and let the world carry on without them for a while.
Your place might be somewhere you have visited since childhood, a quiet corner you discovered by accident or even your parked car after a long day.
It might not look particularly meaningful to anyone else, but that is what makes it yours.
And perhaps we all need somewhere like that: a place where we do not have to explain ourselves, make decisions or pretend we have everything under control.
Because sometimes, the best thing you can do for yourself is step away from the noise, spend a little time with your own thoughts and return when you are ready.
You might not leave with all the answers. But you may find that you no longer need them all at once.