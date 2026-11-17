First Emirati woman to tackle the empty quarter in historic rally
Abu Dhabi: Dune after dune. Sand in every direction. No road, no crowd, no safety net. Just a driver, a car and a landscape that does not forgive mistakes.
For Nora Al Jassasi, that is exactly where she wants to be.
This year, the Emirati rally driver will line up at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge 2026, becoming the first Emirati woman ever to enter the rally.
She is also the only woman on this year’s Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) registered entry list, in a sport where female names are still rare.
Home spoil means something
Al Jassasi describes the race as the fulfilment of an ambition she has pursued for three years. It is not a goal that appeared overnight, and it is not one she took lightly.
The rally runs through the Rub’ al Khali, the Empty Quarter, one of the most demanding desert environments in motorsport. Racing there, in her own country, carries special weight for her.
“Home soil” is not just a phrase in this case. For a driver who has spent years working toward this moment, being the first Emirati woman to take the start carries a meaning that goes beyond the results sheet.
What the desert demands
The Empty Quarter is not a place where speed alone gets you through. The dunes and terrain test physical and mental endurance, demand precise navigation, and leave drivers to deal with technical and mechanical trouble on their own terms.
Al Jassasi knows this, and she has prepared accordingly. She has spent more than a year getting ready for the dunes, building the stamina and sharpness the desert asks for.
Not as planned
The road to the start line has been anything but smooth.
Her 2026 Middle East Rally Championship campaign fell short of her ambitions. The competition was strong, and her vehicle suffered technical problems. She had worked to secure mechanical support, but it was not enough to turn the season around.
Many drivers would have taken it as a reason to doubt themselves. Al Jassasi took it as a signal to change something.
She rebuilt her team from the ground up and recruited experienced rally personnel, people who know what it takes to prepare a car and a crew for the toughest conditions.
Despite everything
The results have followed. At the Dubai International Baja, Al Jassasi finished third in the T4 category. At the Qatar International Baja, she came fourth.
Both finishes came despite technical setbacks, which makes them all the more telling. The problems did not disappear, but she kept going and kept finishing.
The experience, she said, has sharpened her skills off the track as much as on it. She has become better at managing her team and handling pressure when races get difficult.
Not just a symbol
It would be easy to turn Al Jassasi into a headline about firsts. And the firsts matter: first Emirati woman in the rally, only woman on the FIA list.
But her story is also about something quieter and harder. It is about a driver who hit a wall in her season, made difficult decisions, rebuilt around them, and kept showing up.
Now, with a new team, a year of preparation and two strong finishes behind her, she heads into the Empty Quarter.
For Nora Al Jassasi, the biggest victory may be simply this: making it to the start line.