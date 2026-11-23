Residents warned against advance payments and sharing banking details
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have warned residents against fraudulent online advertisements offering motorcycle rentals, motorcycle sales and bookings for desert camps and rest houses, with scammers seeking to exploit increased demand for outdoor activities during the winter season.
Police said fraudsters are circulating misleading advertisements on social media and digital platforms, offering attractive prices and deals to lure customers into making payments or disclosing personal and banking information.
The scams involve fake websites and booking links designed to appear legitimate, with victims often asked to transfer money in advance to confirm reservations or complete motorcycle purchases.
Abu Dhabi Police urged the public to verify the authenticity of advertisements and booking links before making payments and to deal only with licensed and approved businesses.
Residents are also advised against clicking on suspicious or unfamiliar links, transferring money to unverified accounts or sharing personal information, banking details and verification codes with unauthorised parties.
Police stressed the importance of remaining vigilant against fraudulent offers targeting people planning winter outings, desert activities and recreational trips.
Members of the public are encouraged to report suspected scams and other suspicious online activities through the Abu Dhabi Police Aman service by calling 8002626 or sending a text message to 2828.