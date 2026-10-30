UAE stars set to share locker room with cricket greats at Abu Dhabi T10

Sharafu, meanwhile, has already experienced the benefits of the competition. Since making his T10 debut five years ago, he has established himself as a UAE international and will reunite with Moeen after playing alongside him at Ajman Titans last season.

Waseem arrives with an impressive T10 record. He scored 176 runs at a strike rate of 196 for Quetta Qavalry last season, including an unbeaten 50. In 2021, he smashed 56 not out off just 13 balls for Northern Warriors.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.