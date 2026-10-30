UAE stars set to share locker room with cricket greats at Abu Dhabi T10

Local stars to team up with cricket legends in Abu Dhabi T10
Dubai: UAE cricketers will get the chance to learn from some of cricket’s biggest names when the Abu Dhabi T10 returns from November 7 to 20, with six franchises offering local players valuable exposure alongside international stars.
UAE captain Muhammad Waseem will share a dressing room with West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran at Royal Desert Champions, while Alishan Sharafu will play under England all-rounder Moeen Ali at Arabian Aces.
At UAE Bulls, young pacer Muhammad Rohid will have Kieron Pollard helping set the field, while former West Indies captain Dwayne Bravo will work with him as bowling coach and mentor.
The tournament’s rules guarantee opportunities for local talent, with every playing XI required to feature at least two UAE players. Several national-team regulars were selected during the draft on September 30.
Royal Desert Champions also picked Aayan Afzal Khan and Dhruv Parashar, while Arabian Aces have Sharafu and Vriitya Aravind. UAE Bulls selected Wali Muhammad alongside Rohid.
Waseem arrives with an impressive T10 record. He scored 176 runs at a strike rate of 196 for Quetta Qavalry last season, including an unbeaten 50. In 2021, he smashed 56 not out off just 13 balls for Northern Warriors.
Sharafu, meanwhile, has already experienced the benefits of the competition. Since making his T10 debut five years ago, he has established himself as a UAE international and will reunite with Moeen after playing alongside him at Ajman Titans last season.
The tournament also features experienced coaches, including Andy Flower at UAE Bulls, Lance Klusener at Arabian Aces and Mickey Arthur at Emirates Eagles.
UAE Bulls and Yas Lions open the competition at Zayed Cricket Stadium on November 7, with the final scheduled for November 20.