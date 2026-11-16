Pakistan’s Shadab Khan fined after umpire incident in Abu Dhabi T10

Shadab, one of Pakistan’s experienced limited-overs players, has represented his country across all three international formats and is known for his leg-spin bowling and aggressive batting in the middle order.

The defeat was another setback for the Bulls as the teams continued their campaign in the 2026 Abu Dhabi T10, which is being played at Zayed Cricket Stadium. The defending champions are currently 5th in the table, only above the Royal Desert Champions.

“UAE Bulls’ Shadab Khan has been fined 5 percent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ADT10 Code of Conduct during Match 15 of the 2026 Abu Dhabi T10 against Arabian Aces at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Friday, 13 November,” the statement read.

The incident occurred when the UAE Bulls batter attempted to play a bouncer but failed to make contact. When the delivery was not called wide, Shadab appeared frustrated and smashed his bat against the ground while looking towards the second umpire stationed near the boundary.

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