Pakistan’s Shadab Khan fined after umpire incident in Abu Dhabi T10

Pakistan's Shadab penalized for breaching umpire code in T10 league
Dubai: Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has been fined five per cent of his match fee for showing dissent towards an umpire during UAE Bulls’ Abu Dhabi T10 match against Arabian Aces at Zayed Cricket Stadium on Friday.
Shadab was sanctioned for his conduct during Match 15 of the 2026 Abu Dhabi T10 after reacting angrily to an umpire’s decision over a delivery he believed should have been called wide.
The incident occurred when the UAE Bulls batter attempted to play a bouncer but failed to make contact. When the delivery was not called wide, Shadab appeared frustrated and smashed his bat against the ground while looking towards the second umpire stationed near the boundary.
The incident was deemed a breach of Level 1 of the Abu Dhabi T10 Code of Conduct for Players and Support Personnel.
In an official statement, the tournament confirmed that Shadab had been found guilty of breaching Article 2.8, which relates to showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during a match.
“UAE Bulls’ Shadab Khan has been fined 5 percent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ADT10 Code of Conduct during Match 15 of the 2026 Abu Dhabi T10 against Arabian Aces at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Friday, 13 November,” the statement read.
The Pakistan international admitted the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by the match referee.
Shadab scored 22 runs off 14 deliveries during the contest but could not prevent the UAE Bulls from falling short as Arabian Aces secured an eight-run victory.
The defeat was another setback for the Bulls as the teams continued their campaign in the 2026 Abu Dhabi T10, which is being played at Zayed Cricket Stadium. The defending champions are currently 5th in the table, only above the Royal Desert Champions.
Shadab, one of Pakistan’s experienced limited-overs players, has represented his country across all three international formats and is known for his leg-spin bowling and aggressive batting in the middle order.
The fine serves as a reminder to players competing in the tournament that dissent towards match officials, even during high-pressure situations, can result in disciplinary action.