Shadab Khan dedicates record century and Pakistan's historic win over England to mother and wife

Shadab and Rauf's last-wicket heroics seal dramatic ODI triumph
Pakistan all rounder Shadab Khan had a special message for the two most important women in his life after producing one of the most remarkable innings in ODI cricket history.
Shadab dedicated Pakistan's thrilling one wicket victory over England in Lahore on Sunday to his mother and wife, while also reserving special praise for teammate Haris Rauf.
"Alhamdulilah. I dedicate this win to the 2 most wonderful women in my life: my mother & my wife," Shadab wrote on X.
"Special mention for @HarisRauf14, we win only as a team and he showed that today in the partnership. Thank you to my entire team. #PakistanZindabad"
The emotional message came after Shadab smashed an unbeaten 113 from 96 balls to rescue Pakistan from an almost impossible position.
Chasing 242, Pakistan looked certain to lose when they collapsed to 154 for nine in the 34th over.
With 88 runs still required and only Haris Rauf left for company, Shadab produced an extraordinary counterattack.
The pair added an unbeaten 89 runs for the final wicket, the highest tenth wicket partnership in a successful ODI run chase.
Shadab struck 13 fours and five sixes in his maiden international century, while Rauf contributed just seven runs from 19 deliveries.
But those seven runs hardly tell the story of Rauf's contribution.
The Pakistan fast bowler showed remarkable patience, surviving at the other end while Shadab took charge of the chase.
Rauf eventually struck the winning boundary as Pakistan reached 243 for nine in 47.1 overs, securing a place in the ODI tri-series final.
The 27 year old also entered the record books with his sensational innings.
His unbeaten 113 became the highest individual score by a batter at No. 8 or lower in men's ODI cricket.
The victory was particularly dramatic considering England had earlier posted 241, with Ben Duckett scoring 105.
Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed four wickets for 46 runs to restrict the visitors.
But it was Shadab and Rauf who ultimately stole the show.
And after an unforgettable night in Lahore, Shadab made sure to share his moment of glory with his family and the teammate who stood beside him when Pakistan needed it most.