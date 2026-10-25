Shaheen Shah Afridi breaks Pakistan record with 150 ODI wickets

Afridi reached the landmark in his 80th ODI, 11 matches quicker than Younis and Akhtar, who each took 91 matches to claim their first 150 wickets.

The 26-year-old achieved the feat during the second match of the ODI tri-series against England at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, surpassing the previous record jointly held by Pakistan greats Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar.

He needed just one wicket before the match and reached the mark in the opening over by dismissing England opener Tom Banton. Banton, who had scored more than 50 runs in each of his previous four innings, edged a full-length delivery towards cover, where Arafat took a straightforward catch.

Afridi is also joint-fourth on the list of the fastest bowlers worldwide to take 150 ODI wickets. Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane leads the rankings, having reached the mark in 73 matches, followed by Australia’s Mitchell Starc with 77. Mushtaq is third.

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