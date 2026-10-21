Shahid Afridi shares personal suggestion to Pakistan involving Sahibzada Farhan

Afridi praises Minhas and Nawaz, calls for Farhan's inclusion in ODI squad
Dubai: Shahid Afridi has urged Pakistan’s selectors to give Sahibzada Farhan a proper opportunity in one-day internationals after the team’s impressive 87-run victory over England in the ODI tri-series.
The former Pakistan captain praised Arafat Minhas and Hasan Nawaz for their performances in Rawalpindi before making a case for Farhan, who captains Pakistan’s T20I side but has been left out of the ODI squad.
“Brilliant performance Arafat Minhas! This one will be remembered for long time as it was against a team like England. Excellent innings under pressure by Hassan Nawaz - congratulations to the team for a great start to the tri-series. Best wishes for the remaining matches. My suggestion - give Sahibzada Farhan a proper opportunity in ODIs,” Afridi wrote on X.
Pakistan recovered from 133-5 to post 302-9 in their 50 overs, with Hasan Nawaz scoring 79 and Minhas adding 59. Minhas then produced a match-winning bowling performance, taking six wickets for 40 runs as England were bowled out for 215 in 38.4 overs.
Farhan has given selectors plenty to consider with his recent T20I performances. He scored 89 in the opening match against Sri Lanka and finished the three-match series with a record run tally for a bilateral T20I series of that length.
Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahid’s son-in-law, leads Pakistan in the ODI format. The former all-rounder’s public suggestion puts the spotlight on whether Farhan will get an opportunity to prove himself in the longer white-ball format.
Pakistan will look to build on their opening victory as the tri-series continues, while Farhan’s recent T20I form could keep the debate over his ODI selection alive.