Shahid Afridi shares personal suggestion to Pakistan involving Sahibzada Farhan

Farhan has given selectors plenty to consider with his recent T20I performances. He scored 89 in the opening match against Sri Lanka and finished the three-match series with a record run tally for a bilateral T20I series of that length.

“Brilliant performance Arafat Minhas! This one will be remembered for long time as it was against a team like England. Excellent innings under pressure by Hassan Nawaz - congratulations to the team for a great start to the tri-series. Best wishes for the remaining matches. My suggestion - give Sahibzada Farhan a proper opportunity in ODIs,” Afridi wrote on X.

The former Pakistan captain praised Arafat Minhas and Hasan Nawaz for their performances in Rawalpindi before making a case for Farhan, who captains Pakistan’s T20I side but has been left out of the ODI squad.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.