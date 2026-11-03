Shahid Afridi Foundation builds over 750 homes in Pakistan

From cricket hero to helping 750 families: Shahid Afridi
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has achieved another remarkable milestone, this time away from the cricket field.
The Shahid Afridi Foundation has built more than 750 homes across Pakistan, providing safe shelter and a fresh start for hundreds of underprivileged families.
Afridi shared the achievement on social media, thanking his supporters and donors for making the initiative possible.
The former all rounder, who entertained millions with his explosive batting during his playing days, continues to make a difference through his charitable work.
Sharing the foundation's achievement on X, Afridi expressed his gratitude to everyone who contributed to the housing initiative.
"Praise be to Allah," he wrote, before highlighting how the construction of more than 750 homes had given numerous families a secure roof over their heads, access to solar power and hope for a better life.
Afridi also thanked his supporters for their continued trust.
He urged people to continue contributing so that more deserving families could fulfil their dream of owning a home.
The former Pakistan captain encouraged donations through SMS, reminding supporters that even a small contribution could make a significant difference in someone's life.
Established in 2014, the Shahid Afridi Foundation has been involved in several humanitarian initiatives, including education, healthcare, clean drinking water and emergency relief.
Its housing programme has also expanded considerably.
In June 2025, Afridi revealed that the foundation had constructed 350 homes in Sindh and Balochistan.
The latest announcement of more than 750 completed homes highlights the progress of the initiative.
For Afridi, who represented Pakistan in 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20Is, the work continues long after his international cricket career.
And with hundreds of families now having a place to call home, it is another achievement worth celebrating.