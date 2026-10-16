Babar Azam joins Shahid Afridi in mourning victims of Pakistan school collapse

“The loss of innocent children and blameless people in this way is an immense sorrow. In this difficult time, all my sympathies and prayers are with them,” Afridi said, praying for strength for the bereaved families.

“Devastated by the news from Dir Colony. I have always felt a special connection with this city and today I stand with the people of Peshawar in their grief,” he wrote on X.

The tragedy occurred at the Al-Khair Education Centre in Dir Colony on Thursday, October 15. At least 30 children and a female teacher were reported dead, while dozens of others were injured. The collapse brought down parts of the multi-storey building during morning classes. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.