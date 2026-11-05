“One of Babar’s fans, I was batting with him (Babar) in Ireland, he was at 75 or something. We needed 40 runs. Somebody commented on my Instagram picture that if you stop Babar’s century, ‘your mom will die and your dad will get cancer.’ Something like that,” Azam said.

Speaking on the ‘Backward Point Cricket Podcast’, Azam said the hostility came after he batted alongside Babar in an international match in Ireland. Babar was approaching a century, with Pakistan needing 40 runs, when a supporter posted an abusive message on Azam’s Instagram.

Apart from Babar’s fanbase, Azam has received hate from other fans for his performances. Nevertheless, the 28-year-old did mention that any new criticism from fans doesn’t bother him anymore.

While Azam has acknowledged Babar’s consistency between 2019 and 2021, his latest remarks highlight the pressure, and online abuse players can face from supporters. His criticism was aimed at the conduct of fans, not Babar’s performances.

Azam and Babar were also part of Pakistan’s squad at the 2024 T20 World Cup in the United States and the Caribbean. Azam featured in the group-stage match against the USA, which Pakistan lost in a Super Over.

“Our cricketers have uneducated fanbases. There’s nothing wrong with Babar and his game. But his fanbase is very toxic. When you see those things, why would you even say that?” he added.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.